Seen them? Kingman police searching for missing family

KINGMAN, AZ — The Kingman Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing family who was last seen September 11.

Police say married couple Erika Irene Allison, 36, and Joshua Robert Martinez, 30, left to go camping with their son, Psymon J. Kelly, 17, for seven to ten days at Katherine's Landing in the Bullhead City area.

The family also had two dogs with them described as a female miniature pinscher chihuahua mix black and white in color and a large male dog, unknown breed and tan in color.

Allison, 36, is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She recently shaved her head and it is unknown what she was last wearing.

Martinez, 30, is described as a white male, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, approximately 120-130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Martinez also recently shaved his head and it is unknown what he was last wearing. Police say Martinez takes medication for a disability but left it at home.

Psymon J. Kelly, 17, is a white male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Officials say Allison was driving a four-door grey 2005 Toyota Corolla with Arizona wheelchair plate # GAC93. The vehicle was last seen leaving a home in the 2400 block of Karen Avenue with a king-sized memory foam mattress strapped to the roof. Police say the family left without taking their cell phones with them.

When they did not return after 14 days, family members contacted the National Parks Service and rangers searched the Katherine's Landing area for the family and their vehicle but were unable to locate them.

Anyone who has seen Erika Allison, Joshua Martinez, Psymon Kelly, their vehicle or has information of their whereabouts is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191.

