PHOENIX - Catch that indescribably weird light in the sky Friday night?

Rest assured, that bizarre object lighting up the sky was not alien visitors, it was just the most recent SpaceX mission.

A reused rocket carried 10 satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force base in California Friday night, leaving behind a trail of light and mystery for viewers below.

The launch was visible across state lines due to the rocket’s bright flame.

It was the 18th and final launch for SpaceX in 2017.

