Sedona, Grand Canyon among 'Best Places to Visit in the Spring'

You won't need to leave Arizona to get to some of the best places to visit in the spring, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Sedona and Grand Canyon National Park made the publication's "20 Best Places to Visit in the Spring" list.

The Grand Canyon came in at #16, while Sedona was #19 on the list.

The list mentions getting to the Grand Canyon in the spring to avoid the hot temperatures you'd face hiking into the canyon in the summertime.

For Sedona, it says the famous red rocks and desert vegetation are most vibrant in color this time of year.

Four out of the top five locations are all tropical getaway sites.

Honolulu topped the list, followed by St. Lucia, Asheville, North Carolina, Costa Rica, and the Maldives.