GILA COUNTY, AZ — A search is underway Thursday night after a 3-year-old was reported missing near the Sevenmile Wash area.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the search happening about 10 miles north of Globe.

It is currently unknown how long the child has been missing.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public to stay away from the area during the search.

No further information is immediately available.