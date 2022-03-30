Search continues for 12-year-old girl missing from Graham County since March 20

GRAHAM CO., AZ — It's been a devastating week for one Valley family, after a search for their 12-year-old girl has led to more questions than answers.

Betty Taylor was last seen near Swift Trail Junction on March 20. Now, more than one week later, her family is left heartbroken.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC15 it has no leads, meaning the family still doesn't have a way to reach their little girl. Though, they say they’re hopeful they’ll reunite with Betty soon.

“We’ve been concentrating on the positives and that she’s going to come home safe,” said Danny Taylor, Betty’s uncle.

Danny says the last week has been a nightmare.

“Not knowing where she’s at, not having a clue. I mean, she went out on a walk one beautiful sunny Sunday, and she disappeared,” he said in tears.

Vanished and nowhere to be found.

“[My] 12-year-old niece is out there somewhere and we don’t know. We can’t do anything right now,” added Danny.

Betty's dad, Justin Taylor says, this is something no father wants to go through.

“It’s hard and it’s rough. Just praying she gets home safe,” Justin told ABC15, holding back tears.

He says their house just doesn’t feel like home without her.

“It’s a lot different. I don’t have her rubbing on my head and picking on me,” said Justin.

Daily search efforts, led by James and Rachael Shotts, have been underway.

“We have the support from the community. It’s amazing how Safford came together,” said Danny, while getting emotional.

Betty's mom, Bonnie Jones, also drove down from Kansas to help find her little girl.

“They were posting flyers and posting and talking to police departments all the way down in Oklahoma, and everywhere in New Mexico, and Texas, trying to get the word out more,” added Justin.

Betty is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and about 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights.

The Graham County Sheriff's Office said she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering, a neon-colored baseball cap, jeans, and pink and blue Vans shoes. She may also have a purple backpack with her.

“Please come home. We miss you,” said Betty’s dad.

“That’s…that’s what we want. Just Betty to be home,” Danny told ABC15.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has also issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Taylor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Graham County Sheriff’s Office at 928-428-3141 or DPS at 602-223-2212.