SCAM: Arizona residents reporting calls from 'Jury Commissioner' looking to collect fines

A new scam alert is being issued to residents across Arizona. The Arizona Supreme Court says an increase in jury-related scams is making its way across the state.

Recently in Coconino County, the Superior Court received numerous phone calls from residents who say they were contacted by someone who identifies as the "Jury Commissioner."

They say the caller uses aggressive and threatening language while trying to confirm personal information, including physical and email addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth.

In Maricopa County, residents have also reported similar phone calls with scammers attempting to collect fines. The scammer reportedly threatens residents with arrest for failure to appear for jury service but offers to resolve the matter by collecting fines.

In Yuma County and others across the state, scammers are representing themselves as law enforcement officials in an attempt to collect court-related fines.

The Supreme Court reminds residents that Arizona's Jury Commissioners, court personnel, and law enforcement officials do not contact citizens demanding verification of personal information or payments.

The Supreme Court reminds everyone to be vigilant and do not relay or confirm personal information or pay fines over the phone.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has been notified of this scam.

If you have fallen victim to this scam or one similar, contact your local law enforcement agency. If you believe you have been contacted by an individual claiming to be a Jury Commissioner you can file a complaint online here.

You can also call 602-542-5763 (Phoenix), 520-628-6648 (Tucson), or toll-free outside of metro Phoenix at 1-800-352-8431.