Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

SASQUATCH BURGER! There is a monster burger that uses grilled cheese sandwiches as buns in Arizona

items.[0].videoTitle
Each thick and juicy burger is held together by two Texas Toast Grilled Cheese Sandwiches!
SASQUATCHB2.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_1046.jpeg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 15:21:46-04

TEMPE — You have heard of the Abominable Snowman, Bigfoot, Yeti -- but you have not heard about this Sasquatch! The burger matches its name for a reason. No, it is not hairy and fictional -- it is GIGANTIC. Unlike the aforementioned, the only place you will this Sasquatch is at The Lodge in Tempe.

See how the burger is assembled then held together using a steak knife as the toothpick in the video above!

Owner and General Manager Justin Glancy credits the creation of the burger to the request of a famous face. While we are on the topic of recognizable furry monsters, this star happened to be the loveable voice for Disney Pixar's Sully of Monsters Inc.

"One of our owners is buddies with John Goodman and he needed a sandwich for his TV show Best Food Ever. This is what we came up with! In 2012, a lot of people were excited about Bigfoot. We wanted to make a spin on Bigfoot, so as a cabin we chose Sasquatch."

The burger touts a half-pound select ground beef patty, several slices of cheese, a few strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion plus a handful of onion strings -- all held together with two Texas toast grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns!

IF YOU GO:
The Lodge
26 S Farmer Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!