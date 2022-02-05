Watch
San Carlos Apache police find $50K of dangerous drugs in car, man jailed

Gila County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:57 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 15:57:55-05

SAN CARLOS, AZ — A previously convicted felon is behind bars again after being accused of distributing dangerous drugs on the San Carlos Apache Reservation.

Officials say Michael McDaniel was arrested Friday during an investigation at the Apache Gold Casino in San Carlos, Arizona.

Law enforcement was tipped off that McDaniel had been on the reservation attempting to distribute drugs, including methamphetamine, to a member of the tribe.

A police K-9 alerted police to McDaniel's vehicle in the casino parking lot where a search uncovered one pound of meth, nearly 100 fentanyl pills, marijuana, three firearms, including one that had a filed-off serial number, and other drug paraphernalia.

Officials estimate the drugs to be worth nearly $50,000.

McDaniels was booked into the Gila County Jail on multiple charges.

