Rocky Point still struggling five months after Lukeville Port of Entry closure

Five months after U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed and then re-opened the Lukeville Port of Entry between Mexico and the U.S., the Rocky Point tourism industry is still below typical levels.

Business owners in the city believe Arizonans are choosing other locations for vacation, in fear of the port closing again.

"Wednesday and Thursday, I think I had maybe four tables total. We're doing the best we can, but it's getting really hard," said Cindy Lowe, owner of Ole Mole restaurant.

The Tucson native moved to Sonora to realize her dream of owning a restaurant on the shores of Rocky Point. She said the city became a "ghost town" after the month-long closure and it simply hasn't bounced back.

"It's been a struggle," she sighed.

"The locals are saying it's the worst year they've ever seen here, worse than 2008, worse than Swine Flu, worse than Covid. Because this has dragged on since the border closed in December."

Lowe is one of many who profit off the country's tourists, and she was sure the number of travelers would be back to normal by spring break, and then by summer.

She said she was wrong. The restauranteur had to move into a cheaper and smaller apartment, but she's trying her best to keep her staff employed and her doors open.

"We had somebody come in last week, we had a big table, and we were like oh hooray, we can buy propane now. That's where we're at."

The U.S. government has a Reconsider Travel Advisory in place for Americans considering a trip to the state of Sonora, where Rocky Point is located, due to kidnapping and crime.

Some of the business owners ABC15 spoke with said that certainly isn't helping tourism.