Residents moved from Phoenix VA facility due to rat infestation

PHOENIX — The Phoenix V.A. is dealing with a rat problem.

The rodents were first detected two weeks ago in a ceiling and later in walls at the Community Living Center which is adjacent to the V.A. Hospital on the downtown campus.

Within days of discovering the rats, the V.A. moved 25 veterans, one who was 106, to Veteran Community Living Centers in Flagstaff, Prescott and Tucson.

Several veterans were taken to hospice facilities in Phoenix as a precaution.

"At this time, there has been no activity with rodents and veterans or staff. There's been no interactions, no bites, no infections," said interim V.A. Medical Director Mike Welsh.

Welsh believes the rats may have entered the Community Living Center after two recent monsoon storms flooded streets around the V.A. Medical Center.

Contractors hired to remove the rodents believe they are confined to areas inside the Community Living Center.

There is no evidence they have ventured into other areas of the hospital.

"We started targeted daily inspections on the entire Medical Center to make sure the Medical Center was clear. Safety is of the utmost concern for our vets," Welsh said.

There is no timetable for when the residents of the Community Living Center can return.

Once the rats are gone, Welsh says the building will undergo a deep cleaning.

Nearly a decade ago the Phoenix V.A. was the epicenter of a patient care scandal.

Patients were put on secret waiting lists and faced schedule delays of up to a year.

The Phoenix V.A. Hospital director and the V.A. Secretary lost their jobs.

Welsh said the Arizona Congressional Delegation was alerted to the rodent issues.

A spokesman for Senator Kyrsten Sinema said, “Our office has been briefed on this horrible situation and is in contact with the Phoenix VA leadership. We’ll continue holding the VA accountable to make this right and ensure veterans receive the care they’ve earned in a safe and clean environment.”