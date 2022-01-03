Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version.

The move would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

The acknowledgment from Rep. Ben Toma and Sen. J.D. Mesnard comes a week after a judge rejected a challenge to the referendum.

They were key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that sidestep a tax on the wealthy that voters approved in 2020.

Backers of the referendum said voters won't be happy if the Legislature repeals and replaces the tax cuts and avoids the referendum.