Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Arizona House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, right, watches the voting board along with Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, during a vote on the Arizona budget Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Phoenix. Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version. The acknowledgement from Toma and Sen. J.D. Mesnard comes a week after a judge rejected a challenge to the referendum. They were key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that sidestep a tax on the wealthy that voters approved in 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)
Tax Cuts Referendum
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 08:04:08-05

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version.

The move would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

The acknowledgment from Rep. Ben Toma and Sen. J.D. Mesnard comes a week after a judge rejected a challenge to the referendum.

They were key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that sidestep a tax on the wealthy that voters approved in 2020.

Backers of the referendum said voters won't be happy if the Legislature repeals and replaces the tax cuts and avoids the referendum.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV