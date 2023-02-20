Republican state lawmakers subpoenaed as part of criminal investigation of Donald Trump

Senate President Warren Petersen and, through his spokesman, Speaker of the House Ben Toma confirm they are among the Arizona lawmakers subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department Special Counsel investigating former President Donald Trump.

Senator Petersen said, "It's mostly just a request for any communications between us and a list of people."

The only person Petersen said he recognized was Trump's attorney Rudy Guiliani. Petersen said, "Of course, I will comply. Why wouldn't I?"

The former president worked hard to get Arizona to change its vote from Joe Biden to him. He reportedly called into a hotel ballroom in November 2020 to encourage Republican lawmakers to do just that. "We won by a lot," Trump told them.

Trump tried to call former Governor Doug Ducey as he was certifying Arizona's election results. Ducey sent the call to voice mail.

Along with his lawyer Guiliani, Trump attempted to convince Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers to call a special session with the intention of throwing out the results.

Bowers would tell the January 6th Congression Committee, "It is a tenant of my faith that the Constitution is divinely inspired of my most basic foundationally beliefs. And for somebody to do that because they just asked me to, is foreign to my very being. I will not do it."

When asked if he received a subpoena, Mr. Bower said, "I am advised to not speak about this issue."

The Arizona Mirror first reported the subpoenas. The news outlet said investigators seek documents and communications between the former president and members of his campaign with Arizona lawmakers.

The Arizona Mirror also reported State Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City was subpoenaed. When contacted Sunday, Borrelli said he could not speak on the issue.

