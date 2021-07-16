Watch
Report: Few Arizona voter fraud cases undercut Trump's claims

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz. An Associated Press investigation has found county election officials throughout Arizona have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud from last year's presidential election that require review by local prosecutors. The findings undermine claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that widespread fraud is to blame for his loss in Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 17:05:03-04

PHOENIX — An investigation by the Associated Press has found county election officials throughout Arizona have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud from last year's presidential election that require review by local prosecutors.

The findings undermine claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that widespread fraud is to blame for his loss in Arizona.

Most of the state's 15 counties have forwarded no potential fraud cases to local prosecutors.

The AP found the majority of cases identified so far involve people casting a ballot for a relative who had died or who tried to cast two ballots.

