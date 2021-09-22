Watch
Rep. Lesko to undergo surgery for removal of gallbladder

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., speaks during a meeting of the house committee on rules to consider H. Res. 755 Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors on Capitol Hill on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)
House Rules Committee Meets To Formulate Rules On Impeaching President Trump
Posted at 7:47 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:47:25-04

PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she is remaining in Arizona and not returning to Washington while she awaits surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Lesko said in a statement Tuesday that doctors recommended she have the surgery after she experienced gastrointestinal problems during the last several weeks.

According to Lesko, her physician recommended she not fly to and from Washington in the meantime due to her condition and the risk of contracting COVID-19 , which would delay her surgery.

Her statement didn't specify when she will undergo the surgery.

A former state legislator, Lesko represents Arizona's 8th Congressional District in metro Phoenix.

