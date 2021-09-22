Rep. Lesko to undergo surgery for removal of gallbladder

PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she is remaining in Arizona and not returning to Washington while she awaits surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Lesko said in a statement Tuesday that doctors recommended she have the surgery after she experienced gastrointestinal problems during the last several weeks.

According to Lesko, her physician recommended she not fly to and from Washington in the meantime due to her condition and the risk of contracting COVID-19 , which would delay her surgery.

Her statement didn't specify when she will undergo the surgery.

A former state legislator, Lesko represents Arizona's 8th Congressional District in metro Phoenix.