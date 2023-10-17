Rep. Debbie Lesko not seeking reelection for AZ's 8th congressional district

Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is not running for reelection in Arizona.

Lesko announced Tuesday that she will not seek another term for Arizona's 8th congressional district.

She released the following statement:

It has been a great honor to serve the people of Arizona's 8th Congressional District in Congress, however, I have decided not to run for reelection in 2024.

I want to spend more time with my husband, my 94-year-old mother, my three children, and my five grandchildren.

Spending, on average, three weeks out of every month away from my family, and traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C. almost every weekend is difficult. Right now, Washington, D.C. is broken; it is hard to get anything done. Please know that I will continue my work to improve Congress and to help my constituents and the American people. We must all work toward that end.

I want to thank all of the people who have supported me throughout the years. Please know that my office and I will continue to passionately serve our constituents and our nation until the end of my term in January 2025.