Red Bull plane crashes after attempted stunt near Eloy

Michael Clark
Pilots train and test dive in San Luis Obispo in preparation for the Plane Swap live feat on April 24, 2022. // Michael Clark / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204100494 // Usage for editorial use only //
Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 00:56:47-04

ELOY, Ariz. — One Red Bull plane spun out of control and crashed after an attempted stunt near Eloy Sunday evening.

Two Cessna 182 aircrafts were attempting a stunt Sunday evening where the two pilots would swap planes mid-air.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one pilot was able to get back into one of the aircrafts and safely land. The other plane spun out of control, but the second pilot was able to land safely using his parachute.

According to the Red Bull website, the pilots were to take the aircrafts up to 14,000 feet, put them in a vertical dive, jump out of the planes mid-air and attempt to switch planes.

The event was being live streamed on Hulu.

