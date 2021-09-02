RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your neighborhood?

Monsoon storms on Wednesday brought several inches of rain to parts of the Valley.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley, according to readings from the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

Last updated: 9 p.m., Sept. 1, 2021

Phoenix: 0.24"

Tempe: 0.28"

Scottsdale: 0.35"

Glendale: 0.24"

Litchfield Park: 0.16"

Guadalupe: 0.08"

Fountain Hills: 0.75"

Paradise Valley: 0.24"

Mesa: 0.39"

Chandler: 0.16"

Phoenix Sky Harbor: 0.24"

Queen Creek: 0.28"

Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals.