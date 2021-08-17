RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

Monsoon storms on Monday night brought several inches of rain to parts of the Valley.

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District.

Last updated: 11:40 p.m., August 16

North Scottsdale: 0.87"

Phoenix Sky Harbor: 0.47"

Mesa: 0.34"

Tempe: 0.35"

McCormick Ranch: 0.59"

Fountain Hills: 0.59"

Gilbert: 0.08"

Usery Mountain Regiona Park: 0.91"

Ahwatukee: 0.04"

Apache Junction: 0.63

Queen Creek: 0.94"

Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals.