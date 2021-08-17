RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

Monsoon storms on Monday night brought several inches of rain to parts of the Valley.
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen across the Valley, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District.
Last updated: 11:40 p.m., August 16
North Scottsdale: 0.87"
Phoenix Sky Harbor: 0.47"
Mesa: 0.34"
Tempe: 0.35"
McCormick Ranch: 0.59"
Fountain Hills: 0.59"
Gilbert: 0.08"
Usery Mountain Regiona Park: 0.91"
Ahwatukee: 0.04"
Apache Junction: 0.63
Queen Creek: 0.94"
Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals.