PUMPKIN PATCH! Where you can pick your own produce in AZ

PHOENIX — Looking for a way to embrace the fall season while stocking up on Arizona's freshest produce? Go play farmer for a few hours and come home with a basket overflowing with organic or sustainably grown berries and veggies.

See what U-pick farms are like in Arizona in the video above!

Just three rules of green thumb to follow before you pack up the family and head out:

1. Check the farm's hours and availability before heading out. Hours may vary due to the conditions of the season.

2. Farms may charge small admission fees SO

3. Bring cash to pay for your harvest, because many places don't accept checks or credit.

HAPPY PICKING!

OF NOTE: As Arizona begins the process of reopening, we are taking some virtual tours of the unique spots our state has to offer. This article is meant to be informative and fun -- a way to learn about our beautiful state from the comfort of your home!

Generally, the CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask when outside, but also said people should "consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings." The CDC also recommends everyone wear a mask when at indoor publicplaces, regardless of their vaccination status.