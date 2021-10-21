PUMPKIN CANNOLI! Halloween-themed desserts are taking over The Sicilian Baker

PHOENIX — The home of the largest cannoli in the state is getting spooky for the season!

The Sicilian Butcher & Baker in Chandler, Phoenix, and Peoria serves up their spin on a classic Italian treat. Introducing the Halloween cannoli: pumpkin-flavored ricotta cream filling wrapped in handspun cotton candy with the cutest smiley face! You can purchase this dressed up dessert in a size large on Halloween weekend (October 28 through the 31).

Let's also not forget about the next size up — the 12-inch Sicilian Cannoli: a creamy roll of decadent sweetness the size of your forearm!

See this gargantuan cannoli made from scratch in the video above!

Other Halloween treats include the Pumpkin Pie Cannoli (pumpkin pie-infused sweet ricotta filling) and the Pumpkin Cannoli (pumpkin cannoli cream in a large orange shell dipped in chocolate). Both are presently available for purchase and will be until November 30.

Did you know The Sicilian Butcher & Baker has a full-service cannoli bar? You can order from a myriad of traditional Italian cakes and pastries, plus four sizes of cannoli! You start with choosing a size: mini, regular, large, or THE SICILIAN. Next, you select a shell: chocolate, pistachio, or white chocolate. Then you finish it off by picking one or MORE creams from their 12 flavors in giant tubs -- showcased like an ice cream counter: biscoff, chocolate, espresso, fig, hazelnut, lemon, nutella, oreo, pistachio, strawberry, traditional ricotta, plus a seasonal flavor (like cookie butter or eggnog) that rotates on a monthly basis.

Looking for a life-sized bite? Here is The Sicilian Baker's menu!

IF YOU GO:

15530 N Tatum Blvd #140

Phoenix, AZ 85032

3151 W Frye Rd

Chandler, AZ 85226

9744 W Northern Ave

Peoria, AZ 85345