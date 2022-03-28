Public hearing Monday for possible tuition hikes at top AZ universities

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) is preparing to decide on proposals for tuition hikes at three state universities.

The next step in the process is listening to public opinion, which will happen, in part, at a hearing Monday afternoon.

Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona all presented their cost proposals to the board last week.

If the board approves their proposals, it will be the first time tuition has increased at the schools in two years.

Right now, undergraduate in-state students pay $10,700 a year for tuition at ASU. Starting in July, the school wants that to go up by 2.5%.

ASU’s proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.

Some students have expressed that the potential tuition hike is concerning, especially with personal budgets running tight from the pandemic and inflation.

In a statement online, ASU’s president said the school is keeping its decade-long promise to keep resident tuition adjustments to under 3%.

NAU, meanwhile, wants students in-state to pay an extra 3.5% for tuition a year, plus more for housing and meal plans as well.

The University of Arizona has proposed an increase as well, ranging from 2-5.6% extra per year for tuition depending on where students are from and what program they’re in.

The university said, however, almost all current students would not be affected by the tuition hike if approved because their rates are locked in under the Guaranteed Tuition Program.

The ABOR is expected to vote Thursday, April 7, on the proposals.

The public hearing will be Monday, March 28, from 3-5 pm. You can find more information on how to attend virtually and comment, here.

Comments may also be emailed to tuition@azregents.edu.

To view the ASU proposal in full, click here.

To view the University of Arizona proposal in full, click here.

To view the NAU proposal in full, click here.