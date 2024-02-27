Prop 479 to extend half-cent sales tax, city leaders warn of ‘dire consequences’ if initiative fails

PHOENIX — In a rare showing of bipartisanship, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, alongside city mayors and business leaders spoke at a kick-off event on Tuesday to champion proposition 479 — the half-cent sales tax that would continue funding transportation projects in Maricopa County.

“It’s the first time I can ever remember that every city got together, they all picked out what was important to them and everyone is getting something that helps their city,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “We’re not getting everything we want. We’re trying to be very conservative, very fiscally responsible with the taxes.”

Governor Hobbs said the initiative will create 30,000 jobs every year for the next 25 years and will “secure Arizona’s economic growth.”

The half-cent sales tax has been in place since 1985 and was renewed in 2004 as Proposition 400 to invest in highways and freeways, streets, and public transit — but it’s set to expire at the end of the year.

Voters will once again be tasked with the decision to extend that half-cent sales tax in November under Proposition 479. City leaders underscored the need for continued funding to keep up with the growth in Maricopa County and wanted major consequences if it doesn't pass.

“This is not a tax increase. This is keeping in place the funding mechanism for transportation, and infrastructure in Maricopa County,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “The end of next year that goes away. Our growth is not going to go away. So, people need to realize we are in a relatively better position than other metropolitan areas in the United States, and the reason for that is this half-cent sales tax we’ve invested in ourselves for the past few decades. If we stop that, there will be dire consequences.”

Mayor Giles said the tax would create tens of billions of dollars over the next two decades to fund freeways and roads, as well as arterial projects and public transit — adding that it is critical in making sure Maricopa County keeps up with population growth.

While Prop 479 received bi-partisan support, members of the Arizona Freedom Caucus voiced opposition — calling it a “massive win for Hobbs and the Democrats.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is concerned that a crowded ballot in November could impact voter support.

“I am particularly worried about the crowded ballot,” Gallego said. “Prop 479 will be under the statewide initiative, so we’re just asking people if you value a good commute, please check out Prop 479.”

