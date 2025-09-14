Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pricey! Skull Valley ranch for sale now for $8,900,000

Check out this sprawling Skull Valley ranch for sale now for $8,900,000.

Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.50.21 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.50.53 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.57.02 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.57.47 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.57.28 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.57.36 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.58.04 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.58.11 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.58.31 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.58.24 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.58.40 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.59.01 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.50.46 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.59.31 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.59.07 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.50.38 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Screenshot 2025-09-09 at 7.50.32 AM.png $8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty

$8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty on 9/9/25.Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
