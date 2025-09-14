Pricey! Skull Valley ranch for sale now for $8,900,000
Check out this sprawling Skull Valley ranch for sale now for $8,900,000.
$8,900,000 - 5500 S. Four Cross Ranch Road, Skull Valley - 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/4,289 square feet/1,500+ acres- Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty on 9/9/25.Photo by: Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty