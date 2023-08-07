President Joe Biden to visit Grand Canyon Tuesday

GRAND CANYON, AZ — President Joe Biden is set to make a trip to the Southwest this week.

Among his stops on the trip is the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. He is scheduled to land in Arizona Monday night.

Biden is expected to discuss his administration's investments and climate change during the trip.

The Center for Western Priorities released a statement Friday saying that Biden may designate 1.1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon as the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument during his visit.

According to the Center of Western Priorities, the designation, as proposed by the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition, would protect the area from uranium mining, helping to safeguard underground aquifers and critical drinking water supplies for nearby communities.

Lauren Bogard, the director of campaigns for the Center of Western Priorities, released the following statement:

“The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic and widely recognized natural features in the world, drawing millions of visitors each year to marvel at its grandeur and appreciate the winding path of the Colorado River through its canyons. What is less well known is the human history of the Indigenous people who trace their ancestral roots to this area and want to see this sacred landscape protected from the threat of uranium mining. The establishment of this monument is driven by a large group of Tribes, and it is both timely and critical that their narrative be a central part of the story of what makes this area magnificent and worthy of greater protection and respect.

“Lawmakers have repeatedly introduced legislation to permanently protect the landscape surrounding the Grand Canyon only to be stymied by a dysfunctional Congress. Coincidentally, this is not the first time an American President has used the authority under the Antiquities Act to protect this stunning landscape, a decision that has provided lasting benefit for generations of Americans and visitors from across the world. We are pleased to hear that President Biden is likely to honor the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition’s desire to protect this culturally significant landscape from the threat of uranium mining, an activity with a toxic legacy in the West. Doing so will bring his administration one step closer to reaching the goal of protecting 30 percent of America’s lands and waters by 2030, a target scientists say is necessary to avoid catastrophic climate impacts and biodiversity collapse.”

Biden is also set to visit New Mexico and Utah on his trip.