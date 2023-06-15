Prescott Valley residents knock down wildfire prior to firefighters' arrival

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Residents in Prescott Valley knocked down a half-acre wildfire before firefighters responded to the area Thursday afternoon.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority officials arrived to the area of East Blazing Star Circle to put out a wildfire, but when they arrived, they found that nearby residents had already put out most of the fire.

One neighbor used a tractor to dig a line around the fire in order to stop the spread, according to officials.

A construction site a couple of properties away was using a water truck, so another neighbor ran to alert the driver to come to spray water on the fire.

Responding crews stayed on the scene to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

Officials say the fire was started after a lawnmower blade hit a rock.

"CAFMA would like to acknowledge these neighbors for their quick-thinking in the use of nearby resources to obtain a rapid knockdown which prevented further spread and damage to nearby structures," officials wrote in a release. "CAFMA would like to remind community members to remain cautious of attempting to fight fires as there are multiple factors that contribute to fire spread and the organization would never want to encourage people to put themselves in harm’s way."