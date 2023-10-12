Prescott Valley police offering tips to keep skunks away

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — You smell it once and you never forget the foul odor.

That smell is the stench of a skunk's spray.

Because skunks are a common sight in Prescott Valley, the town's police department is offering tips to keep them away from your homes.

They say you can dissuade skunks from getting close by removing food sources, such as pet food bowls and low-hanging bird feeds.

You can also make sure all of your trash is in cans with tight-fitting lids.

Police add that you should also remove piles of debris in your yard where skunks can hide, and use wire mesh to seal any openings around your home where skunks can get in.

Authorities warn that on top of their terrible-smelling spray, skunks can carry diseases that are harmful to people and pets. Skunks can spray up to 10 feet, and the smell from the spray can last weeks.

Prescott Valley Animal Services will not pick up or remove skunks, but police say there are businesses in the area that will remove them. If there is a dead skunk in the roadway, you are asked to call Prescott Valley Public Works at 928-759-3070 and let them know.

If you couldn't avoid that skunk spray and now it's time to clean up the mess, Prescott Valley police suggest the following homemade solution:

