PRANK! Fans Think They Saw Tiger Woods At The 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

PHOENIX - Tiger Woods is BACK and had a great round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open if you ask some of the fans. Shhh. Don't tell them he's not there.

Watch the video above to see these fans explain "where" they saw Tiger and "what he was wearing"!

Nestled in the foothills of one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the United States is TPC Scottsdale and the Waste(d) Management Phoenix Open. They call it golf's biggest party and I'm about to show you why.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open has one of the most famous holes in golf. During tournament week, the 16th hole is transformed into a stadium that holds up to 15,000 screaming fans. If there happens to be a hole in one on the 16th, you will see plenty of beer showers and trash tossed on the green. Thankfully, the title sponsor is Waste Management. They provide a top-of-the-line cleanup crew that runs through right before the next competitor enters the mini-coliseum. As much as people are there for the top tier talent like Jordan Spieth, Ricky Fowler, and Bubba Watson, they are more often drawn to the extracurricular action in the seats -- booze, boos, and romantic interludes.

Since most "fans" are at the tournament for the good times instead of the golf, I found some gullible partygoers to recant their Tiger tales to me.

RELATED: Fans think they see Tiger Woods at the Phoenix Open (2017)

ALSO: Fans think they see Tiger Woods at the Phoenix Open (2016)

MORE: Awkward Interviews at Phoenix Comicon