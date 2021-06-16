POWER OUTAGES: Storm knocks out power to thousands in east Valley Tuesday night

Thousands of utility customers were without power as monsoon storms move through the east Valley Tuesday night.

At one point, almost 3,000 customers were without power according to SRP’s online outage map.

As of 9:45 p.m., approximately 300 customers remain without power in the Apache Junction area.

