POWER OUTAGES: Many without power in the Valley due to monsoon storms

Posted at 11:15 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 02:23:17-04

PHOENIX — Many are without power due to the latest monsoon storms that hit late Monday night.

Between APS and SRP, as of 11:10 p.m. Monday, there are more than 2,000 customers without power.

SRP customers should check outages in their area here.

APS customers should check outages in their area here.

