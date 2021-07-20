Poll: Many Republican voters believe audit will reveal Trump won Maricopa County

PHOENIX — With new subpoenas looming, the audit of the Maricopa County election results will not be ending soon.

Support for the audit, however, is only growing stronger. On Monday a poll by OH Predictive Insights revealed not only do more than 60% of state Republicans approve of the audit, they believe when it’s completed, Donald Trump will have more votes than President Biden.

Since April, auditors working for the state Senate have been counting ballots and testing machines. Senate President Karen Fann says it is all in an effort to ensure election integrity and voter trust in the system.

“You should not claim fraud if you can’t prove it. Which is why we are not claiming fraud,” Fann said.

While Fann has tried to temper expectations, according to the OH Predictive Insights poll 62% of Republicans expect Trump will end up winning Maricopa County.

Even though there is no mechanism to reinstate the former President, 27% of those Republicans believe that could possibly happen.

“They’ve been listening to this. They’ve been taking in information,” OHPI’s Chief of Research Mike Noble said. “The majority of Republicans actually believe the results will likely change. You see among Democrats and independents the election was above board and was fair and accurate.”

“I think the headline in this poll is not the Republican support, but Democrat support,” said Republican political consultant Stan Barnes.

Barnes said what surprised him most is 40% of Democrats either had a favorable or somewhat favorable view of the audit. “What the politics demands is, there was an audit, and a second set of eyes. The fact across party lines there is support for that is a very powerful thing to understand,” said Barnes.

Still the OH Predictive poll says 53% of all Arizona voters believe President Biden won Arizona. That includes 89% of Democrats and 54% of Independents. With Trump coming to Phoenix on Saturday, it’s unlikely those numbers will be mentioned.

The poll was conducted between July 6 to July 11, 2021 with 863 registered voters in Arizona. It has a margin for error of plus or minus 3.3%.