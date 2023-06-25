Police: woman killed, man critically injured in separate dog attacks in southern Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating two separate dog attacks in Sierra Vista that left an 84-year-old woman dead and a 53-year-old man critically injured.

Sierra Vista police said officers responded to reports of a dog attack in an alley Friday morning.

They reported finding a dog attacking Sam Sanches Jr. in the backyard of a house.

Officers killed the dog and provided first aid to Sanchez, who was taken to a Tucson hospital where police said he remained in critical condition Sunday from his injuries.

Police later also found 84-year-old Helene Jackson attacked by a dog in another alley Friday.

Jackson was taken to a Tucson medical center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Police said the attacking dog was killed and Jackson’s dog was found dead in the alley.

The three dead dogs in the two attacks were taken to the Sierra Vista Police Department’s Animal Control Office for further investigation.