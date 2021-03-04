Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

The new threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former President Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4.

Online chatter identified by authorities includes discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Members of the Three Percenters were among the extremists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.