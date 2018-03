PHOENIX - Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed an elderly pedestrian in Phoenix.

Authorities received reports around 9 p.m. Friday about an accident near 43rd and Maryland avenues.

According to a police spokesperson, 77-year-old Ignacio Duarte-Rodriguez was attempting to cross 43rd Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a sedan.

The driver did not stop at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

It's believed the suspect was driving a smaller sedan, possibly a 2006-2008 Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information about the accident or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.