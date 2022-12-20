Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people and himself in Bullhead City, Arizona

Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors
police tape KNXV
KNXV
police tape KNXV
Posted at 10:29 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 12:29:55-05

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.

The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell, and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City.

Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.

Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed to meet up with Albright, Rowell, and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin’s home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.

Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!