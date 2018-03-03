Police: 5-year-old killed after being struck by tour bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a 5-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a tour bus in Phoenix Friday night.

Officers were called to a hotel parking lot near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

According to a police spokesperson, a 5-year-old girl ran from a hotel room and into the parking lot. A tour bus was driving in the parking lot at a low rate of speed when the girl ran into the rear driver's side of the bus and was accidentally run over.

The girl died at the scene, officials confirmed.

The driver of the bus showed no signs of impairment and the child's name is being withheld at this time.