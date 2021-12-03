Watch
Plane catches fire after belly landing at an Arizona airport

Posted at 5:06 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 19:06:03-05

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a small plane caught fire after having to make a wheels-up belly landing at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport.

Responding city fire crews say the emergency landing punctured the plane’s right-side fuel tank, but the fire was extinguished quickly.

Authorities say the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and was not injured.

Today’s News-Herald reported that the plane took off from Houston Executive Airport earlier Wednesday.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

