PIRATE SPEAKEASY! Halloween drinks inside the Captain's Cabin at Hula's Modern Tiki

PHOENIX — For those who are too old to trick or treat but young enough to want “spooktacular” Halloween fun -- there is a pirate speakeasy in Central Phoenix waiting for you!

Hula's Modern Tiki introduces its tropical speakeasy, the Captain's Cabin. To find it, look for the red light above a door located to the left of the main entrance.

Bartender David Muhlstein created three specialty drinks just for the spooky season that you can only find inside this hideaway. If you are looking to sample all of the seasonal drinks, hop over into the restaurant for the Pumpkintini, Black Magic or a Smashing Pumpkin shot.

See how these ghoulish beverages are made in the video above!

The Captain's Cabin is a speakeasy, which means the first half of the fun is finding the location and attending during its limited hours. It is open only on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00 p.m. to 1 a.m.

This hideaway considers itself a tiki speakeasy with pirate elements. Think late ’40s era Tahitian sailor bar.

To book the craft cocktail lounge for a private event, go to Hula's website.