Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigating incident at San Tan Valley high school

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after receiving reports of a serious incident at a San Tan High School.

Tuesday night, PCSO responded to an incident that took place at the baseball facilities at Combs High School involving several students.

What exactly happened, we are still working to figure that out, but PCSO determined there was no sexual offense.

The school took back the investigation according to a letter sent out to parents tonight.

The letter stated several students were involved in unacceptable behavior and the school took action. Those students have been disciplined according to the letter.

On Tuesday, January 16, the administration of Combs High School was made aware of an incident that happened at our school's baseball facilities during a club practice session. Several students were involved in unacceptable behavior that went too far. The CHS administrative team began an investigation immediately that involved students, their families and the Pinal County Sheriff's Department. Through our collaboration with PCSO, it was determined that no criminal incident occurred and that no further action was required by PCSO. The students involved have received school based discipline. We at CHS work collaboratively with our stakeholders to ensure that our Athletic and District Code of Conduct is taught and that students and staff are accountable at all times. Thank you. Brooke Davis, Principal Combs High School

