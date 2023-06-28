Pinal County Elections Director resigns after a year

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Pinal County Elections Director Geraldine Roll has resigned after a year with the department through an email.

In the email addressed to County Manager Leo Lew, Roll mentions that she "cannot work for an individual who does not support me".

Roll also stated she believes the Elections Department should not be politicized.

"In my career, I have never been subject to the ridicule, disrespect, intimidation and attacks on my reputation and ethics that I have endured in these past months," she added.

Pinal County officials confirmed Roll's statement to ABC15 which reads:

Leo:

With no regrets, I quit.

When you no longer respect those you work for, it is time to leave. I have watched as you idly stood by when I was attacked. I cannot work for an individual who does not support me. The environment fostered by your team and the Board of Supervisors is toxic.

I believe the Elections Department should not be politicized. You relegate impartiality, common sense and dedicated work to irrational, extremist political party views and rhetoric. It is a far reach to see how you will deliver clean elections when you bend to a faction of the Republican party. Clearly, politics are the value this administration desires in a place where politics have no place: elections administration.

In my career, I have never been subject to the ridicule, disrespect, intimidation and attacks on my reputation and ethics that I have endured in these past months.

Really, Not Respectfully,

Geraldine Roll

In response to Roll's resignation, Lew shared a statement to ABC15:

I want to thank Geri for her service during very challenging times and for the improvements that she identified and began to implement in the Elections Department. Although I disagree with her assessment, she has been an impactful public servant, and I wish her the best and know that she will continue to do great things in her career.