Pinal County deputy, suspected trespasser shoot each other near Dudleyville Wednesday night

A Pinal County deputy and suspected trespasser shot each other near Dudleyville on Wednesday night.
Posted at 9:57 PM, Mar 30, 2022
At about 7 p.m., a PCSO deputy was responding to a call about a tresspasser in the Dudleyville area.

When the deputy arrived on scene, he was shot, according to PCSO.

Authorities say the deputy returned fire at the suspected tresspasser, striking them.

Both the deputy and the suspected tresspasser were transported to a hospital.

PCSO has not released the condition of the deputy or the person who shot him.

