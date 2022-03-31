Pinal County deputy, suspected trespasser shoot each other near Dudleyville Wednesday night

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — A Pinal County deputy and suspected tresspasser shot each other near Dudleyville Wednesday night.

At about 7 p.m., a PCSO deputy was responding to a call about a tresspasser in the Dudleyville area.

When the deputy arrived on scene, he was shot, according to PCSO.

Authorities say the deputy returned fire at the suspected tresspasser, striking them.

Both the deputy and the suspected tresspasser were transported to a hospital.

PCSO has not released the condition of the deputy or the person who shot him.

