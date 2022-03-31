Pinal County deputy, suspected trespasser shoot each other near Dudleyville Wednesday night

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — A Pinal County deputy and suspected trespasser shot each other near Dudleyville, about 64 miles northeast of Tucson, Wednesday night.

At about 7 p.m., a PCSO deputy was responding to a call about a trespasser in the Dudleyville area.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, he was shot, according to PCSO.

Authorities say the deputy returned fire at the suspected trespasser, striking them.

Both the deputy and the suspected trespasser were transported to a hospital.

PCSO has not released the condition of the deputy or the person who shot him.