Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Pinal County deputy, suspected trespasser shoot each other near Dudleyville Wednesday night

A Pinal County deputy and suspected trespasser shot each other near Dudleyville on Wednesday night.
Crime Scene
Posted at 9:57 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 07:49:31-04

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. — A Pinal County deputy and suspected trespasser shot each other near Dudleyville, about 64 miles northeast of Tucson, Wednesday night.

At about 7 p.m., a PCSO deputy was responding to a call about a trespasser in the Dudleyville area.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, he was shot, according to PCSO.

Authorities say the deputy returned fire at the suspected trespasser, striking them.

Both the deputy and the suspected trespasser were transported to a hospital.

PCSO has not released the condition of the deputy or the person who shot him.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems