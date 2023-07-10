Watch Now
'Pilot Fire' burning near Wikieup at more than 32,000 acres

Posted at 7:47 PM, Jul 09, 2023
The "Pilot Fire" began on July 1, 20 miles east of Wikieup. As of Sunday, July 9, the fire has burned 32,148 acres and is at 5% containment.

Officials say the fire is human-caused, though the exact circumstances are currently unknown.

There are no evacuations at this time due to the fire. No structures have been damaged.

The eastern side of the fire is currently being monitored by aircraft and a UAS platform, officials say the steep and treacherous terrain makes it too risky to send in crews.

Wikieup is approximately 55 miles southeast of Kingman.

