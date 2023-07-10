'Pilot Fire' burning near Wikieup at more than 32,000 acres

The "Pilot Fire" began on July 1, 20 miles east of Wikieup. As of Sunday, July 9, the fire has burned 32,148 acres and is at 5% containment.

Officials say the fire is human-caused, though the exact circumstances are currently unknown.

#PilotFire mapped today at 32,028 acres. Resources assigned & engaged. Crews made progress on active, NW flank in Gonzales Canyon & secured containment line. Crews working to keep fire out of Cow & Trout Creeks on N. side.

Add'l info: https://t.co/79IsGXxtMx#AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/VuR827Kekj — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 9, 2023

There are no evacuations at this time due to the fire. No structures have been damaged.

The eastern side of the fire is currently being monitored by aircraft and a UAS platform, officials say the steep and treacherous terrain makes it too risky to send in crews.

Good perspective of the terrain hand crews working in on #PilotFire in Mohon Mtns. #AZForestry's UAS platform is supporting ground resources by checking for heat signatures & escalation in activity.

Fire has not been mapped yet & still at 32k acres.

Add'l info: @inciweb #AZFire pic.twitter.com/ebIZ2nOhlM — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 9, 2023

Wikieup is approximately 55 miles southeast of Kingman.