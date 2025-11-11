Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible across parts of Arizona Tuesday night

Many Arizonans were treated to quite the sight Tuesday night! The Northern Lights were seen across parts of the state, and many viewers sent in photos of the spectacle.

Jon Day Anthem (1).jpeg AnthemPhoto by: Jon Day Brian Whatcott Lakeside 1.jpg LakesidePhoto by: Brian Whatcott Bob Wertz Doney Park (1).jpg Doney ParkPhoto by: Bob Wertz Amy Kent Tonto Hills.jpg Tonto HillsPhoto by: Amy Kent Brian Whatcott Lakeside 3 LakesidePhoto by: Brian Whatcott Sue Godbold Prescott.jpg PrescottPhoto by: Sue Godbold Bob Wertz Doney Park (4).jpg Doney ParkPhoto by: Bob Wertz Vanessa Zeigler Munds Park (1).jpeg Munds ParkPhoto by: Vanessa Zeigler Brittany Rothra Mayer.png MayerPhoto by: Brittany Rothra Brandi Doolittle Peoria.jpg PeoriaPhoto by: Brandi Doolittle Tracy Voltz Flagstaff.jpg FlagstaffPhoto by: Tracy Voltz Faunna Bartlett McDowell Mountain.jpg McDowell Mountain Regional ParkPhoto by: Faunna Bartlett Kara Peterson Surprise SurprisePhoto by: Kara Peterson

