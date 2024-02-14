PHOTOS: Man arrested in Mesa, accused of setting series of fires in Apache County

VERNON, AZ — A man accused of setting a series of six fires in eastern Arizona has been arrested.

Apache County Sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Joaquine Martinez was located in Mesa last week and arrested on Tuesday for allegedly setting the fires in the Vernon area, east of Show Low.

He was extradited from Maricopa County to Apache County where he was booked into jail and is facing several charges including six felony counts of arson.

Investigators believe Martinez began to intentionally set the fires on December 23. No other details have been released.

Anyone who witnessed the fires or may have information is asked to contact the Apache County Sheriff's Office at 928-337-4321.

Apache County released the following photos of the fires that are being investigated.