PHOTOS: Aurora borealis spotted across Arizona (Oct. 10)

ABC15 viewers sent in their pictures of the aurora borealis as it was visible across Arizona Thursday night.

461791618_474390615634385_3303971855343417791_n.jpg Apache Junction, AZPhoto by: Elias Jean Maro 462558218_1060782935323485_6125871738233776090_n.jpg Mesa, AZPhoto by: Jae Stevens 462540919_816538160417262_6707299769576764081_n.jpg Fountain Hills, AZPhoto by: Antonio Ibarra image0.jpeg Sun City West, AZPhoto by: Greg Lobdell thumbnail_IMG_2224.jpg Prescott Valley, AZPhoto by: Linda Thuringer Justin_Hobbs_Peoria.jpg Peoria, AZPhoto by: Justin Hobbs 462535537_542879221665149_8392956112101110878_n.jpg Show Low, AZPhoto by: Ashley Martell 462558455_2282619235442540_3762524600567192338_n.jpg Show Low, AZPhoto by: Doreen Pasquel Fox 20241010_193620.jpg Photo by: Lauren Dufour thumbnail_image1.jpg Flagstaff, AZPhoto by: Ben Nicholas DSC08337.jpeg Cave Creek, AZPhoto by: Mike Bruce 20241010_195741 (2).jpg San Tan Valley, AZPhoto by: Lauren Tesnow thumbnail_IMG_2024.jpg New River, AZPhoto by: Monica Mirallegro IMG_2462.jpeg Dewey, AZPhoto by: Ashley Garnand

