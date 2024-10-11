PHOTOS: Aurora borealis spotted across Arizona (Oct. 10)
ABC15 viewers sent in their pictures of the aurora borealis as it was visible across Arizona Thursday night.
Apache Junction, AZPhoto by: Elias Jean Maro Mesa, AZPhoto by: Jae Stevens Fountain Hills, AZPhoto by: Antonio Ibarra Sun City West, AZPhoto by: Greg Lobdell Prescott Valley, AZPhoto by: Linda Thuringer Peoria, AZPhoto by: Justin Hobbs Show Low, AZPhoto by: Ashley Martell Show Low, AZPhoto by: Doreen Pasquel Fox Photo by: Lauren Dufour Flagstaff, AZPhoto by: Ben Nicholas Cave Creek, AZPhoto by: Mike Bruce San Tan Valley, AZPhoto by: Lauren Tesnow New River, AZPhoto by: Monica Mirallegro Dewey, AZPhoto by: Ashley Garnand