PHOTOS: ACEing Autism helps kids thrive through tennis

ACEing Autism — it's the Valley tennis organization that's helping students with autism do more than just perfect their serves! They use tennis to help kids on the spectrum connect with each other, connect with their communities, and most importantly, connect with themselves. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IVYcCc KNXV

