PHOTOS: 40 missing persons cases from Arizona

February 3 is recognized as National Missing Persons Day, honoring those whose locations are not known for a variety of reasons. There are currently more than 1,000 people listed as missing persons with connections to Arizona on the NAMUS database. If you have any information about any of these cases, please contact the authorities. NAMUS

"Bertha Beatrice McGary was born in Texas in 1913. In 1931 she married and her name became Bertha Beatrice Dyer. She gave birth to five children. In 1942, she divorced and reportedly moved to Arizona. There, she possibly remarried to a man with the last name Smith. In 1944, she wrote a letter to family saying she was returning to Texas and was never seen or heard from again." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/11819/details?nav NAMUS

"Kamila Cabrera was abducted by her non-custodial mother from a home in Winkelman, Arizona on 08/10/2018. It is believed Kamila was taken to Mexico by her mother and her mother's boyfriend." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/59272/details?nav NAMUS

"Donald Curtiss, 18, was last seen on November 9, 1969 when he and a friend went hiking in the Catalina Mountains to do "gold prospecting." Five days later, his companion wandered out of the mountains, saying the two had gotten lost and he had left Donald behind to seek help. A six day search of the area was initiated but Donald was never located." -NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/17759/details?nav NAMUS

"James Jodon left Cleveland, Ohio and was last known to be in Quartzsite, Arizona. He travels with his dog Zara, who may be with him." -NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/80935/details?nav NAMUS

"Myron and his mother were walking to his grandmother's house in July 1988. Myron and his mother separated as Myron stopped to get a drink at a fast food restaurant in the area of 16th Street and Southern in Phoenix, Arizona. Myron has not been seen since." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/3935/details?nav NAMUS

"On 5/10/17 at approximately 3:00 PM Christine Mustafa was last known to be in the area of North Cave Creek Road and West Deer Valley Drive in Phoenix, Arizona. In June 2017, Christine's boyfriend, Robert Interval, was arrested for her homicide. In 2019, Interval was convicted of Christine’s murder. Her body has not been located." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/38171/details?nav NAMUS

"Susan's husband told authorities that his wife returned home unexpectedly from work on January 3, 1991 in Glendale, Arizona. Susan was employed as a nurse at a local hospital in Arizona. She departed from their residence and has not been seen again." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/474/details?nav NAMUS

"On 1/28/94 Ramon Vasquez was last seen in the area of West Thomas Road and North 81st Drive. He left behind all his belongings and has not been seen or heard from again." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/19184/details?nav NAMUS

"Gabriel Johnson was abducted by his mother on December 27, 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, was arrested in Florida for Custodial Interference on December 30, 2009. Gabriel is still missing." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/8354/details?nav NAMUS

"On 03/1/99 at approximately 11:30 A. M. Dang Tang left his brother's home in the area of North 47th Avenue and West Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. His vehicle, a gold 1998 Toyota Camry, was found abandoned in the terminal four parking garage at Sky Harbor Airport on 5/1/99. It had been there since the day of Dang's disappearance. Evidence found in the car suggests foul play. Dang has not been seen or heard from since." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/3933/details?nav NAMUS

"Mikelle was last seen on her bicycle at approximately 4:00 p.m. on January 2, 1999. Her bicycle has been found but she is still missing. She was wearing a red shirt with a white stripe across the chest and blue jeans with designs on the sides." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/5851/details?nav NAMUS

"On 8/17/00 at approximately 2012 hours Lashaunda Washington was last seen in the area of 225 West Madison Street in Phoenix, Arizona. She was known to frequent the area of South 28th Street and East Illini Street in Phoenix, Arizona." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/23591/details?nav NAMUS

"On 02/17/1975 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Lisa Manning was last seen at the Celebrity Theatre which is located at 440 North 32nd Street in Phoenix, Arizona. Lisa never returned home and she failed to show up for work. Foul play is suspected in Lisa's disappearance." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/3891/details?nav NAMUS

"Kristopher Charles Loesch went missing at the age of 10, from his school in Spokane, Washington, on August 31, 2000 but was last known to be in the Pima County, Arizona area. Kristopher may use the alias name Robin Kessler or Kristopher Hanson." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/8116/details?nav NAMUS

"Jeffrey Kolden left his residence to go to a local Circle K store. He was last seen driving approx. a 1/2 mile S. of Morenci on Reservation Rd. in the direction of the San Francisco River. His blue pick up truck was located the next day, June 9th, in the river but it has been determined that it is unlikely he drowned. His car was returned with his billfold, check book and wristwatch on the 9th also by a friend that had borrowed it the night before..no one has heard from him since." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/1059/details?nav NAMUS

"Ptah is missing with his father, James Malcom Diamond, as of May 2001. They may have traveled from Eloy to Cleveland, Ohio. James has a scar under his right eye. James may have a beard." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/3963/attachments?nav NAMUS

"Vincent Gorman left his residence in January 2004 during the evening to go to an unknown club and never returned. He left his wallet that included his driver's license and cell phone behind. Mr. Gorman has no known medical conditions." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/8132/details?nav NAMUS

"Francisco Noriega-Verdugo frequented the area of Drexel Rd. and Nogales Hwy. where he would drink with friends in the desert area. He had not been seen for several months when his family reported him missing in 2004." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/13027/details?nav NAMUS

"Shemaeah Nicole Gunnel was last seen on February 10, 1989." -NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/8890/details?nav NAMUS

"Nancy Zoe Dennis was last seen at approx. 7:00pm on July 4, 2004, leaving Safford on route to Duncan. Later that evening, her red 1998 Ford pickup was involved in a high speed chase in Duncan approx. 4 miles S. of US 70 in a very hilly, desert area. At that time, her vehicle was being driven by a possible suspect. Nancy's vehicle was later located abandoned in Franklin. She has a medical condition." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/499/attachments?nav NAMUS

"Cristina Tomas Martin was last seen alive crossing the U.S. Mexico border in 2007. Someone told the family that she was left behind in the desert, dead, 3 hours before Phoenix." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/15992/details?nav NAMUS

"Larry Minter was last seen in the vicinity of 27th Ave. & Union Hills, in north Phoenix in July 2007. His vehicle was located unoccupied in the Lake Mead area. He may be in need of medical assistance. He may be armed with various firearms." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/3916/details?nav NAMUS

"Peggy Adams was allegedly taken to a local hospital for care regarding ongoing cancer treatment on 03/11/2009. A check revealed that she arrived at no medical facility in AZ/surrounding states. A fabricated death announcement was discovered in a local area newspaper in late 2009, concerning her death. Sisappearance is suspicious and she is now listed as a Missing Person." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/34477/details?nav NAMUS

"Timothy Borger was scuba diving at the Old Lake Pleasant dam area at Lake Pleasant Regional Park in October 2010. Timothy was on a training dive at approximately 56 feet below the surface when he veered off course and separated from his diving group. Timothy did not resurface." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/72333/details?nav NAMUS

"Jhessye Shockley was last seen in October 2011 wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and pink sandals." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/14919/details?nav NAMUS

"On 4/23/84 at approximately 8:30 P.M. Harry Gibson was last seen leaving his home in the area of North 79th Avenue and West Clayton Road. He has never been seen or heard from again. Foul play is suspected in his disappearance." -NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/20269/details?nav NAMUS

"Jason Johnson was last seen at his business, by employees, on 09/14/12 at approximately 1800 hours, with his business partner, Chad Norris. Norris was arrested and charged with Jason's murder. Jason's body has not been recovered." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/18090/attachments?nav NAMUS

"Emily Hieber has not been seen since the beginning part of February 2013. She has not been contacted or made any contact with family, friends or associates since that time. There has also been no phone contact with her or any contact on social media." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/21490/details?nav NAMUS

"On 02/02/93 at approximately 6:00 P.M. Michael Georgeoff was last seen in the area of 29th Avenue and Solano Drive in Phoenix, Arizona, when he was dropped off in front of his home by a friend. Michael has not been seen or heard from since." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/552/details?nav NAMUS

"On 11/30/13 in the early morning hours Tamara Stackhouse was last seen at her home in the area of 56th Street and East Acoma Drive. She left behind her purse, identification, cell phone, and bank card. Her family is concerned for her welfare." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/23171/details?nav NAMUS

"On August 29, 2014, at about 2:00AM Christopher Aguayo-Felix left his mother's home in Coolidge Arizona headed to his girlfriend's apartment in Glendale Arizona. According to Christopher's girlfriend, Christopher never arrived and his family hasn't heard or seen him since." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/26632/details?nav NAMUS

"Tina Lynn D'Ambrosio last had phone contact with a family member at approximately 8:00pm while at her residence. Tina was to call again on June 14, 1996 but was not heard from or seen again. Foul play is suspected." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/490/details?nav NAMUS

"On 7/16/15 at approximately 6 P.M. Luis Dominguez left his home in the area of North 46th Avenue and West Thomas Road in Phoenix, Arizona. He was going to sell a green 2014 Toyota Camry (AZ/FP10456). This vehicle was later found abandoned on 7/29/15 in the area of 2nd Avenue and West Beverley Road. His family has not heard from him since and they are concerned for his welfare." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/29860/details?nav NAMUS

"Casey Nethercott went missing from Black Canyon City, Arizona on 09/01/2017. When Casey went missing, all his personal belongings and vehicles were left at his residence or Business (Black Canyon Feed Store). Casey has family and friends throughout the U.S., with all contacted and none of them knowing the whereabouts of Casey. Casey is known to speak about his days in the Militia and about his time in Southern Arizona and the loss of his ranch." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/79521/details?nav NAMUS

"Ernesto Uriquides - Guillen crossed the border from Mexico into the United States in 1991 and has never been heard from since." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/39132/details?nav NAMUS

"Diana Junge was last seen at her residence before leaving in her vehicle to go shopping and hiking in January 2018. Her credit card and vehicle were tracked to Mesa, Arizona near the base of the mountain. All her personal belongings were also left behind in her vehicle." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/61255/details?nav NAMUS

"On 1/26/18 Francisco Selvin Caba Laynez left his home in the area of 7th Street and East Mission Lane in Phoenix, Arizona." -NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/61255/details?nav NAMUS

"Alicia Navarro was last seen on September 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/60464/details?nav NAMUS

"Jose Alvarado Jr. left his residence in Yuba City, CA. on 1/21/21 and was later contacted in his vehicle (white 2016 Kia Forte, CA Tag#7YEH979) by the Department of Public Safety in Arizona on 1/22/21 during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near outpost 168, traveling east towards Flagstaff, AZ." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/79152/details?nav NAMUS

"Ex-wife reported Steven Brito missing in 2010. She described him as not suicidal but frustrated with things. Brito is an avid hunter and outdoors type person. His vehicle was located in a desert area on the west side of the White Tank Mountains. Air and ground search were unsuccessful in locating Brito." - NAMUS. More info: https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/13438/details?nav NAMUS

