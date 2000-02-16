PHOTOS: 37 inmates executed in Arizona and their last meal requests
Since 1992, Arizona has executed 37 inmates. The Arizona Department of Corrections provides information about some of their last meal requests.
Since 1992, Arizona has executed 37 inmates. Their last meal requests have ranged from two cookies to steak and pounds of shrimp...Photo by: AZDOC Anthony Chaney, executed 2/16/2000
Last meal: 2 eggs over easy, 4 slices of bacon, coffee, 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1 can of peaches and strawberry jamPhoto by: AZDOC Arthur Ross, executed 4/29/1998
Last meal: 3 Grilled cheese & fried egg sandwiches, Macaroni & cheese (lots) Pint of mint chocolate chip ice cream, 2 cans of PepsiPhoto by: AZDOC Daniel Cook, executed 8/8/2012
Last meal: Eggplant lasagna, Garlic cheese mashed potatoes, Roasted brussel sprouts, Broiled asparagus, Ice cream, Root beer Photo by: AZDOC Daren Bolton, executed 6/19/1996
Last meal: None SpecifiedPhoto by: AZDOC Derrick Gerlaugh, executed 2/3/1999
Last meal: New York steak cooked medium rare, Worcestershire sauce, 2 eggs, 8 strips bacon, 2 slices bread toasted w/butter, ½ pint peppermint ice cream, 16 ounces apple juicePhoto by: AZDOC Donald Beaty, executed 5/25/2011
Last meal: 1 small shredded beef chimichanga - 5 oz Salsa -1 oz Sour cream - 1 oz Guacamole - 1 oz Double cheeseburger with sesame bun - 6 oz French Fries - 4 oz 1 slice red onion 2 slice tomato 5 pickle chips 1 lettuce leaf Mustard - 1 oz Mayonaise - 1 oz 14 oz Haagen Dazs Rocky Road Ice Cream 2 - 20 oz Diet PepsiPhoto by: AZDOC Donald Harding, executed 4/6/1992
Last meal: Several Fried Eggs, Several Strips of Bacon, Toast with Butter and Honey, and Orange JuicePhoto by: AZDOC Don Miller, executed 11/8/2000
Last meal: 2 guacamole tostadas; 2 tacos; 1 strawberry malt; 1 Dr. pepper; 1 lemon meringue pie; 5 whole jalapenos; 1 lemon, 1 lime; 1 qt strawberry ice creamPhoto by: AZDOC Douglas Gretzler, executed 6/3/1998
Last meal: 6 Fried eggs (over easy), 4 Strips of bacon (chewy), 2 Slices of white bread toast (buttered), 1 Cup of real coffee, 2 Classic cokes (over ice)Photo by: AZDOC Edward Schad, executed 10/9/2013
Last meal: Meatball sandwich, French fries, Corn on-the-cob, Cranberry sauce, Apple pie, Vanilla shakePhoto by: AZDOC Eric King, executed 3/29/2011
Last meal: 6 oz Fried Catfish 1/2 cup collard greens 1/2 cup candied yams 2 small portions cornbread 1 wedge chocolate cake with chocolate frosting 1 small whole tomato 1 medium sized pink grapefruit 2 20 ounce bottles of Creme Soda
Photo by: AZDOC Ignacio Ortiz, executed 10/27/1999
Last meal: 2 Fried eggs, 4 oz. Pace hot sauce; 4 strips bacon; 1 12oz sirloin steak; 10oz french fries; 3oz ketchup; 1 pint vanilla ice cream; 1 pint milk; 1 cup hot coffeePhoto by: AZDOC James Clark, executed 4/14/1993
Last meal: Porter House Steak (medium rare), 2 lbs of Large Shrimp and sauce, A-1 Steak Sauce, Baked Potato with sour cream, cole slaw, Banana Cream Pie, Rice Pudding with Raisins, 2 Dinner rolls with butter, and a Strawberry milkshakePhoto by: AZDOC Jeffrey Landrigan, executed 10/26/2010
Last meal: Steak, Fried okra, French fries, Strawberry shake, Dr. PepperPhoto by: AZDOC Jess Gillies, executed 1/13/199
Last meal: New York steak cooked rare, 1 ½ cups of sliced mushrooms, 2 eggs, 10 strips of bacon, 2 slices wheat toast w/butter, 3 tablespoons strawberry preserves, 8 ounces milk, 8 ounces apple juice, 32 ounces chocolate milkshakePhoto by: AZDOC Jimmie Jeffers, executed 9/13/1995
Last meal: 10 ounce steak, peas, rolls with butter, 1 baked potato with shredded Cheddar cheese, strawberry pie with whipped cream, large chocolate maltPhoto by: AZDOC John Brewer, executed 3/3/1993
Last meal: 3 Grilled Pork Chops with gravy, 1/4 lb. Bacon, 6 Fried Shrimp, Beef Rice-a-Roni, 2-3 slices French Bread with butter, Applesauce, 2 cans Canada Dry Ginger Ale with ice, 1 slice Coconut Cream Pie, 1 pint orange juice, 1 can Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers, 1 can Pear halves with syrup, Maxwell House Coffee with cream and sugar.
Photo by: AZDOC Jose Ceja, executed 1/21/1998
Last meal: 2 Red Chili Beef Burritos, 2 Cans Coke Classic, 1 slice Cherry PiePhoto by: AZDOC Joseph Wood, executed 7/23/2014
Last meal: 2 cookiesPhoto by: AZDOC Jose Villafuerte, executed 4/22/1998
Last meal: 1 Broiled Chicken, 9 Corn Tortillas, 2 Tomatoes,1 Can of Jalapenos, 2 Cans of Pepsi, 1 plate of rice (4 oz)Photo by: AZDOC Karl Lagrand, executed 2/24/1999
Last meal: Two Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato sandwiches on white bread, Mayonnaise, 4 fried eggs, over-easy, Medium portion of hash-brown potatoes, 2 breakfast rolls, small portion of strawberry jelly. One half pint of pineapple sherbet ice cream, one 22 ounce of hot coffee, black, one medium slice of German chocolate cake with coconut-caramel icing, one 12 ounce cup of cold milkPhoto by: AZDOC Luis Mata, executed 8/22/1996
Last meal: 2 Beef burritos, 2 Pork chops, French Fries (big order), Jalapenos (a few)Photo by: AZDOC Michael Poland, executed 6/16/1999
Last meal: 3 Fried eggs, sunny side up; 4 Slices of bacon; 1 order of hash brown potatoes: 2 slices of whole wheat toast, with two pats of real butter; 2 individual serving size boxes of Raisin Bran cereal; 2 cartons of milk; 2 cups of Tasters Choice coffeePhoto by: AZDOC Patrick Poland, executed 3/15/2000
Last meal: No Last Meal RequestPhoto by: AZDOC Randy Greenawalt, executed 1/23/1997
Last meal: Cheeseburger, Fries, Coffee with milkPhoto by: AZDOC Richard Bible, executed 6/30/2011
Last meal: 4 eggs fried over easy with melted cheese on top, cup of country gravy with sausage, hash browns, 7 biscuits with grape jelly and peanut butter, 20 oz bottle of chocolate milkPhoto by: AZDOC Richard Stokley, executed 12/5/2012
Last meal: Porterhouse steak, French fries, Fried okra, Salad with blue cheese dressing, Wedge of cheddar cheese, Biscuits, One apple, One Peach, One Banana, Cream Soda, Chocolate ice creamPhoto by: AZDOC Robert Comer, executed 5/22/2007
Last meal: Fried Okra 4 Buns Butter (lots) Salt (lots) Banana Bread (2 slices)Photo by: AZDOC Robert Jones, executed 10/23/2013
Last meal: Beef patty, Mashed potatoes with brown gravy, Carrots, Two slices of wheat bread, Slice of glazed cake, Powdered juice drinkPhoto by: AZDOC Robert Moorman, executed 2/29/2012
Last meal: 1 - double hamburger (2 – ¼ pound patties) with 2 slices onion, 3 leaves lettuce, 3 slices tomato - prepared "medium" 1 – bun 6 ounces French fries with 4 ounces of ketchup 2 – 3 ounce ground beef burritos 2 – 14 ounce containers rocky road ice cream 3 – RC colasPhoto by: AZDOC Robert Towery, executed 3/8/2012
Last meal: Porterhouse steak, Sauteed mushrooms, Baked potato with butter and sour cream, Steamed asparagus, Clam chowder, Pepsi, Milk, Apple pie with vanilla ice creamPhoto by: AZDOC Robert Vickers, executed 5/5/1999
Last meal: Green Chili Burros - burritos with barbecued steak, french fries and ketchup, vanilla ice cream, cream soda, cigarettePhoto by: AZDOC Samuel Lopez, executed 6/27/2012
Last meal: Red chile burrito con carne, Green chile burrito con carne, Spanish rice, A jalepeño, An avocado, Cottage cheese, French fries, 20-ounce Coke, Vanilla ice cream, Chopped pineapplePhoto by: AZDOC Thomas Kemp, executed 4/25/2012
Last meal: Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries, Root Beer Soda, 1 Piece Boysenberry Pie with Strawberry Ice CreamPhoto by: AZDOC Thomas West, executed 7/19/2011
Last meal: Declined last mealPhoto by: AZDOC Walter Lagrand, executed 3/3/1999
Last meal: Six fried eggs, cooked over-easy, 16 strips of bacon, one large portion of hash-browns, one pint of pineapple sherbet ice cream, one "breakfast steak" well done. One 16 ounce cup filled with ice, one 7UP, 1 Dr. Pepper, 1 Coke, one portion of hot sauce, one cup of coffee, two packets of sugar and four Rolaids tablets.Photo by: AZDOC William Woratzeck, executed 6/25/1997
Last meal: 16 oz Top Sirloin Steak (Medium Rare), French Fries, Onion Rings, 1 Dozen Deep fried Butterfly Shrimp, 1 Whole Cherry Cheesecake, 1 Case Pepsi Cola, 1 Pot of CoffeePhoto by: AZDOC
