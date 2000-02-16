PHOTOS: 37 inmates executed in Arizona and their last meal requests

Share Facebook

Since 1992, Arizona has executed 37 inmates. Their last meal requests have ranged from two cookies to steak and pounds of shrimp... AZDOC

Anthony Chaney, executed 2/16/2000

Last meal: 2 eggs over easy, 4 slices of bacon, coffee, 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1 can of peaches and strawberry jam AZDOC

Arthur Ross, executed 4/29/1998

Last meal: 3 Grilled cheese & fried egg sandwiches, Macaroni & cheese (lots) Pint of mint chocolate chip ice cream, 2 cans of Pepsi AZDOC

Daniel Cook, executed 8/8/2012

Last meal: Eggplant lasagna, Garlic cheese mashed potatoes, Roasted brussel sprouts, Broiled asparagus, Ice cream, Root beer AZDOC

Daren Bolton, executed 6/19/1996

Last meal: None Specified AZDOC

Derrick Gerlaugh, executed 2/3/1999

Last meal: New York steak cooked medium rare, Worcestershire sauce, 2 eggs, 8 strips bacon, 2 slices bread toasted w/butter, ½ pint peppermint ice cream, 16 ounces apple juice AZDOC

Donald Beaty, executed 5/25/2011

Last meal: 1 small shredded beef chimichanga - 5 oz Salsa -1 oz Sour cream - 1 oz Guacamole - 1 oz Double cheeseburger with sesame bun - 6 oz French Fries - 4 oz 1 slice red onion 2 slice tomato 5 pickle chips 1 lettuce leaf Mustard - 1 oz Mayonaise - 1 oz 14 oz Haagen Dazs Rocky Road Ice Cream 2 - 20 oz Diet Pepsi AZDOC

Donald Harding, executed 4/6/1992

Last meal: Several Fried Eggs, Several Strips of Bacon, Toast with Butter and Honey, and Orange Juice AZDOC

Don Miller, executed 11/8/2000

Last meal: 2 guacamole tostadas; 2 tacos; 1 strawberry malt; 1 Dr. pepper; 1 lemon meringue pie; 5 whole jalapenos; 1 lemon, 1 lime; 1 qt strawberry ice cream AZDOC

Douglas Gretzler, executed 6/3/1998

Last meal: 6 Fried eggs (over easy), 4 Strips of bacon (chewy), 2 Slices of white bread toast (buttered), 1 Cup of real coffee, 2 Classic cokes (over ice) AZDOC

Edward Schad, executed 10/9/2013

Last meal: Meatball sandwich, French fries, Corn on-the-cob, Cranberry sauce, Apple pie, Vanilla shake AZDOC

Eric King, executed 3/29/2011

Last meal: 6 oz Fried Catfish 1/2 cup collard greens 1/2 cup candied yams 2 small portions cornbread 1 wedge chocolate cake with chocolate frosting 1 small whole tomato 1 medium sized pink grapefruit 2 20 ounce bottles of Creme Soda

AZDOC

Ignacio Ortiz, executed 10/27/1999

Last meal: 2 Fried eggs, 4 oz. Pace hot sauce; 4 strips bacon; 1 12oz sirloin steak; 10oz french fries; 3oz ketchup; 1 pint vanilla ice cream; 1 pint milk; 1 cup hot coffee AZDOC

James Clark, executed 4/14/1993

Last meal: Porter House Steak (medium rare), 2 lbs of Large Shrimp and sauce, A-1 Steak Sauce, Baked Potato with sour cream, cole slaw, Banana Cream Pie, Rice Pudding with Raisins, 2 Dinner rolls with butter, and a Strawberry milkshake AZDOC

Jeffrey Landrigan, executed 10/26/2010

Last meal: Steak, Fried okra, French fries, Strawberry shake, Dr. Pepper AZDOC

Jess Gillies, executed 1/13/199

Last meal: New York steak cooked rare, 1 ½ cups of sliced mushrooms, 2 eggs, 10 strips of bacon, 2 slices wheat toast w/butter, 3 tablespoons strawberry preserves, 8 ounces milk, 8 ounces apple juice, 32 ounces chocolate milkshake AZDOC

Jimmie Jeffers, executed 9/13/1995

Last meal: 10 ounce steak, peas, rolls with butter, 1 baked potato with shredded Cheddar cheese, strawberry pie with whipped cream, large chocolate malt AZDOC

John Brewer, executed 3/3/1993

Last meal: 3 Grilled Pork Chops with gravy, 1/4 lb. Bacon, 6 Fried Shrimp, Beef Rice-a-Roni, 2-3 slices French Bread with butter, Applesauce, 2 cans Canada Dry Ginger Ale with ice, 1 slice Coconut Cream Pie, 1 pint orange juice, 1 can Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers, 1 can Pear halves with syrup, Maxwell House Coffee with cream and sugar.

AZDOC

Jose Ceja, executed 1/21/1998

Last meal: 2 Red Chili Beef Burritos, 2 Cans Coke Classic, 1 slice Cherry Pie AZDOC

Joseph Wood, executed 7/23/2014

Last meal: 2 cookies AZDOC

Jose Villafuerte, executed 4/22/1998

Last meal: 1 Broiled Chicken, 9 Corn Tortillas, 2 Tomatoes,1 Can of Jalapenos, 2 Cans of Pepsi, 1 plate of rice (4 oz) AZDOC

Karl Lagrand, executed 2/24/1999

Last meal: Two Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato sandwiches on white bread, Mayonnaise, 4 fried eggs, over-easy, Medium portion of hash-brown potatoes, 2 breakfast rolls, small portion of strawberry jelly. One half pint of pineapple sherbet ice cream, one 22 ounce of hot coffee, black, one medium slice of German chocolate cake with coconut-caramel icing, one 12 ounce cup of cold milk AZDOC

Luis Mata, executed 8/22/1996

Last meal: 2 Beef burritos, 2 Pork chops, French Fries (big order), Jalapenos (a few) AZDOC

Michael Poland, executed 6/16/1999

Last meal: 3 Fried eggs, sunny side up; 4 Slices of bacon; 1 order of hash brown potatoes: 2 slices of whole wheat toast, with two pats of real butter; 2 individual serving size boxes of Raisin Bran cereal; 2 cartons of milk; 2 cups of Tasters Choice coffee AZDOC

Patrick Poland, executed 3/15/2000

Last meal: No Last Meal Request AZDOC

Randy Greenawalt, executed 1/23/1997

Last meal: Cheeseburger, Fries, Coffee with milk AZDOC

Richard Bible, executed 6/30/2011

Last meal: 4 eggs fried over easy with melted cheese on top, cup of country gravy with sausage, hash browns, 7 biscuits with grape jelly and peanut butter, 20 oz bottle of chocolate milk AZDOC

Richard Stokley, executed 12/5/2012

Last meal: Porterhouse steak, French fries, Fried okra, Salad with blue cheese dressing, Wedge of cheddar cheese, Biscuits, One apple, One Peach, One Banana, Cream Soda, Chocolate ice cream AZDOC

Robert Comer, executed 5/22/2007

Last meal: Fried Okra 4 Buns Butter (lots) Salt (lots) Banana Bread (2 slices) AZDOC

Robert Jones, executed 10/23/2013

Last meal: Beef patty, Mashed potatoes with brown gravy, Carrots, Two slices of wheat bread, Slice of glazed cake, Powdered juice drink AZDOC

Robert Moorman, executed 2/29/2012

Last meal: 1 - double hamburger (2 – ¼ pound patties) with 2 slices onion, 3 leaves lettuce, 3 slices tomato - prepared "medium" 1 – bun 6 ounces French fries with 4 ounces of ketchup 2 – 3 ounce ground beef burritos 2 – 14 ounce containers rocky road ice cream 3 – RC colas AZDOC

Robert Towery, executed 3/8/2012

Last meal: Porterhouse steak, Sauteed mushrooms, Baked potato with butter and sour cream, Steamed asparagus, Clam chowder, Pepsi, Milk, Apple pie with vanilla ice cream AZDOC

Robert Vickers, executed 5/5/1999

Last meal: Green Chili Burros - burritos with barbecued steak, french fries and ketchup, vanilla ice cream, cream soda, cigarette AZDOC

Samuel Lopez, executed 6/27/2012

Last meal: Red chile burrito con carne, Green chile burrito con carne, Spanish rice, A jalepeño, An avocado, Cottage cheese, French fries, 20-ounce Coke, Vanilla ice cream, Chopped pineapple AZDOC

Thomas Kemp, executed 4/25/2012

Last meal: Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries, Root Beer Soda, 1 Piece Boysenberry Pie with Strawberry Ice Cream AZDOC

Thomas West, executed 7/19/2011

Last meal: Declined last meal AZDOC

Walter Lagrand, executed 3/3/1999

Last meal: Six fried eggs, cooked over-easy, 16 strips of bacon, one large portion of hash-browns, one pint of pineapple sherbet ice cream, one "breakfast steak" well done. One 16 ounce cup filled with ice, one 7UP, 1 Dr. Pepper, 1 Coke, one portion of hot sauce, one cup of coffee, two packets of sugar and four Rolaids tablets. AZDOC

William Woratzeck, executed 6/25/1997

Last meal: 16 oz Top Sirloin Steak (Medium Rare), French Fries, Onion Rings, 1 Dozen Deep fried Butterfly Shrimp, 1 Whole Cherry Cheesecake, 1 Case Pepsi Cola, 1 Pot of Coffee AZDOC

