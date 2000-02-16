Watch Now
NewsArizona News

PHOTOS: 37 inmates executed in Arizona and their last meal requests

Since 1992, Arizona has executed 37 inmates. The Arizona Department of Corrections provides information about some of their last meal requests.

inmates_1489607156937_56888962_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Since 1992, Arizona has executed 37 inmates. Their last meal requests have ranged from two cookies to steak and pounds of shrimp...Photo by: AZDOC AnthonyChaney_1489524882782_56850760_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Anthony Chaney, executed 2/16/2000
Last meal: 2 eggs over easy, 4 slices of bacon, coffee, 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1 can of peaches and strawberry jamPhoto by: AZDOC ArthurRoss_1489524905100_56849359_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Arthur Ross, executed 4/29/1998
Last meal: 3 Grilled cheese & fried egg sandwiches, Macaroni & cheese (lots) Pint of mint chocolate chip ice cream, 2 cans of PepsiPhoto by: AZDOC DanielCook_1489524900931_56849354_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Daniel Cook, executed 8/8/2012
Last meal: Eggplant lasagna, Garlic cheese mashed potatoes, Roasted brussel sprouts, Broiled asparagus, Ice cream, Root beer Photo by: AZDOC DarenBolton_1489524891969_56849338_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Daren Bolton, executed 6/19/1996
Last meal: None SpecifiedPhoto by: AZDOC DerrickGerlaugh_1489524885809_56850762_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Derrick Gerlaugh, executed 2/3/1999
Last meal: New York steak cooked medium rare, Worcestershire sauce, 2 eggs, 8 strips bacon, 2 slices bread toasted w/butter, ½ pint peppermint ice cream, 16 ounces apple juicePhoto by: AZDOC DonaldBeaty_1489524895259_56849344_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Donald Beaty, executed 5/25/2011
Last meal: 1 small shredded beef chimichanga - 5 oz Salsa -1 oz Sour cream - 1 oz Guacamole - 1 oz Double cheeseburger with sesame bun - 6 oz French Fries - 4 oz 1 slice red onion 2 slice tomato 5 pickle chips 1 lettuce leaf Mustard - 1 oz Mayonaise - 1 oz 14 oz Haagen Dazs Rocky Road Ice Cream 2 - 20 oz Diet PepsiPhoto by: AZDOC DonaldHarding_1489524894248_56849341_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Donald Harding, executed 4/6/1992
Last meal: Several Fried Eggs, Several Strips of Bacon, Toast with Butter and Honey, and Orange JuicePhoto by: AZDOC DonMiller_1489524893187_56849340_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Don Miller, executed 11/8/2000
Last meal: 2 guacamole tostadas; 2 tacos; 1 strawberry malt; 1 Dr. pepper; 1 lemon meringue pie; 5 whole jalapenos; 1 lemon, 1 lime; 1 qt strawberry ice creamPhoto by: AZDOC DouglasGretzler_1489524898586_56849350_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Douglas Gretzler, executed 6/3/1998
Last meal: 6 Fried eggs (over easy), 4 Strips of bacon (chewy), 2 Slices of white bread toast (buttered), 1 Cup of real coffee, 2 Classic cokes (over ice)Photo by: AZDOC EdwardSchad_1489524903874_56849357_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Edward Schad, executed 10/9/2013
Last meal: Meatball sandwich, French fries, Corn on-the-cob, Cranberry sauce, Apple pie, Vanilla shakePhoto by: AZDOC EricKing_1489524890976_56849337_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Eric King, executed 3/29/2011
Last meal: 6 oz Fried Catfish 1/2 cup collard greens 1/2 cup candied yams 2 small portions cornbread 1 wedge chocolate cake with chocolate frosting 1 small whole tomato 1 medium sized pink grapefruit 2 20 ounce bottles of Creme Soda
Photo by: AZDOC IgnacioOrtiz_1489524884390_56850761_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Ignacio Ortiz, executed 10/27/1999
Last meal: 2 Fried eggs, 4 oz. Pace hot sauce; 4 strips bacon; 1 12oz sirloin steak; 10oz french fries; 3oz ketchup; 1 pint vanilla ice cream; 1 pint milk; 1 cup hot coffeePhoto by: AZDOC JamesClark_1489524905134_56849360_ver1.0_900_675.jpg James Clark, executed 4/14/1993
Last meal: Porter House Steak (medium rare), 2 lbs of Large Shrimp and sauce, A-1 Steak Sauce, Baked Potato with sour cream, cole slaw, Banana Cream Pie, Rice Pudding with Raisins, 2 Dinner rolls with butter, and a Strawberry milkshakePhoto by: AZDOC JeffreyLandrigan_1489524896438_56849346_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Jeffrey Landrigan, executed 10/26/2010
Last meal: Steak, Fried okra, French fries, Strawberry shake, Dr. PepperPhoto by: AZDOC JessGillies_1489524897534_56849348_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Jess Gillies, executed 1/13/199
Last meal: New York steak cooked rare, 1 ½ cups of sliced mushrooms, 2 eggs, 10 strips of bacon, 2 slices wheat toast w/butter, 3 tablespoons strawberry preserves, 8 ounces milk, 8 ounces apple juice, 32 ounces chocolate milkshakePhoto by: AZDOC JimmieJeffers_1489524895256_56849343_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Jimmie Jeffers, executed 9/13/1995
Last meal: 10 ounce steak, peas, rolls with butter, 1 baked potato with shredded Cheddar cheese, strawberry pie with whipped cream, large chocolate maltPhoto by: AZDOC JohnBrewer_1489524882778_56849332_ver1.0_900_675.jpg John Brewer, executed 3/3/1993
Last meal: 3 Grilled Pork Chops with gravy, 1/4 lb. Bacon, 6 Fried Shrimp, Beef Rice-a-Roni, 2-3 slices French Bread with butter, Applesauce, 2 cans Canada Dry Ginger Ale with ice, 1 slice Coconut Cream Pie, 1 pint orange juice, 1 can Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers, 1 can Pear halves with syrup, Maxwell House Coffee with cream and sugar.
Photo by: AZDOC JoseCeja_1489524889848_56849336_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Jose Ceja, executed 1/21/1998
Last meal: 2 Red Chili Beef Burritos, 2 Cans Coke Classic, 1 slice Cherry PiePhoto by: AZDOC JosephWood_1489524889874_56850765_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Joseph Wood, executed 7/23/2014
Last meal: 2 cookiesPhoto by: AZDOC JoseVillafuerte_1489524902467_56849355_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Jose Villafuerte, executed 4/22/1998
Last meal: 1 Broiled Chicken, 9 Corn Tortillas, 2 Tomatoes,1 Can of Jalapenos, 2 Cans of Pepsi, 1 plate of rice (4 oz)Photo by: AZDOC KarlLaGrand_1489524893179_56849339_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Karl Lagrand, executed 2/24/1999
Last meal: Two Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato sandwiches on white bread, Mayonnaise, 4 fried eggs, over-easy, Medium portion of hash-brown potatoes, 2 breakfast rolls, small portion of strawberry jelly. One half pint of pineapple sherbet ice cream, one 22 ounce of hot coffee, black, one medium slice of German chocolate cake with coconut-caramel icing, one 12 ounce cup of cold milkPhoto by: AZDOC LuisMata_1489524897493_56849347_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Luis Mata, executed 8/22/1996
Last meal: 2 Beef burritos, 2 Pork chops, French Fries (big order), Jalapenos (a few)Photo by: AZDOC MichaelPoland_1489524900923_56849353_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Michael Poland, executed 6/16/1999
Last meal: 3 Fried eggs, sunny side up; 4 Slices of bacon; 1 order of hash brown potatoes: 2 slices of whole wheat toast, with two pats of real butter; 2 individual serving size boxes of Raisin Bran cereal; 2 cartons of milk; 2 cups of Tasters Choice coffeePhoto by: AZDOC PatrickPoland_1489524902533_56849356_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Patrick Poland, executed 3/15/2000
Last meal: No Last Meal RequestPhoto by: AZDOC RAndyGreenawalt_1489524888864_56850764_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Randy Greenawalt, executed 1/23/1997
Last meal: Cheeseburger, Fries, Coffee with milkPhoto by: AZDOC RichardBible_1489524884555_56849333_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Richard Bible, executed 6/30/2011
Last meal: 4 eggs fried over easy with melted cheese on top, cup of country gravy with sausage, hash browns, 7 biscuits with grape jelly and peanut butter, 20 oz bottle of chocolate milkPhoto by: AZDOC RichardStokley_1489524887711_56850763_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Richard Stokley, executed 12/5/2012
Last meal: Porterhouse steak, French fries, Fried okra, Salad with blue cheese dressing, Wedge of cheddar cheese, Biscuits, One apple, One Peach, One Banana, Cream Soda, Chocolate ice creamPhoto by: AZDOC RobertComer_1489524899577_56849352_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Robert Comer, executed 5/22/2007
Last meal: Fried Okra 4 Buns Butter (lots) Salt (lots) Banana Bread (2 slices)Photo by: AZDOC RobertJones_1489524899410_56849351_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Robert Jones, executed 10/23/2013
Last meal: Beef patty, Mashed potatoes with brown gravy, Carrots, Two slices of wheat bread, Slice of glazed cake, Powdered juice drinkPhoto by: AZDOC RobertMoorman_1489524896415_56849345_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Robert Moorman, executed 2/29/2012
Last meal: 1 - double hamburger (2 – ¼ pound patties) with 2 slices onion, 3 leaves lettuce, 3 slices tomato - prepared "medium" 1 – bun 6 ounces French fries with 4 ounces of ketchup 2 – 3 ounce ground beef burritos 2 – 14 ounce containers rocky road ice cream 3 – RC colasPhoto by: AZDOC RobertTowery_1489524894256_56849342_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Robert Towery, executed 3/8/2012
Last meal: Porterhouse steak, Sauteed mushrooms, Baked potato with butter and sour cream, Steamed asparagus, Clam chowder, Pepsi, Milk, Apple pie with vanilla ice creamPhoto by: AZDOC RobertVickers_1489524890886_56850248_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Robert Vickers, executed 5/5/1999
Last meal: Green Chili Burros - burritos with barbecued steak, french fries and ketchup, vanilla ice cream, cream soda, cigarettePhoto by: AZDOC Samuel Lopez.jpg Samuel Lopez, executed 6/27/2012
Last meal: Red chile burrito con carne, Green chile burrito con carne, Spanish rice, A jalepeño, An avocado, Cottage cheese, French fries, 20-ounce Coke, Vanilla ice cream, Chopped pineapplePhoto by: AZDOC Thomas Kemp.jpg Thomas Kemp, executed 4/25/2012
Last meal: Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries, Root Beer Soda, 1 Piece Boysenberry Pie with Strawberry Ice CreamPhoto by: AZDOC Thomas West.jpg Thomas West, executed 7/19/2011
Last meal: Declined last mealPhoto by: AZDOC WalterLaGrand_1489524904005_56849358_ver1.0_900_675.jpg Walter Lagrand, executed 3/3/1999
Last meal: Six fried eggs, cooked over-easy, 16 strips of bacon, one large portion of hash-browns, one pint of pineapple sherbet ice cream, one "breakfast steak" well done. One 16 ounce cup filled with ice, one 7UP, 1 Dr. Pepper, 1 Coke, one portion of hot sauce, one cup of coffee, two packets of sugar and four Rolaids tablets.Photo by: AZDOC WilliamWoratzeck_1489524898482_56849349_ver1.0_900_675.jpg William Woratzeck, executed 6/25/1997
Last meal: 16 oz Top Sirloin Steak (Medium Rare), French Fries, Onion Rings, 1 Dozen Deep fried Butterfly Shrimp, 1 Whole Cherry Cheesecake, 1 Case Pepsi Cola, 1 Pot of CoffeePhoto by: AZDOC

PHOTOS: 37 inmates executed in Arizona and their last meal requests

close-gallery
  • inmates_1489607156937_56888962_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • AnthonyChaney_1489524882782_56850760_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • ArthurRoss_1489524905100_56849359_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • DanielCook_1489524900931_56849354_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • DarenBolton_1489524891969_56849338_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • DerrickGerlaugh_1489524885809_56850762_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • DonaldBeaty_1489524895259_56849344_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • DonaldHarding_1489524894248_56849341_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • DonMiller_1489524893187_56849340_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • DouglasGretzler_1489524898586_56849350_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • EdwardSchad_1489524903874_56849357_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • EricKing_1489524890976_56849337_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • IgnacioOrtiz_1489524884390_56850761_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • JamesClark_1489524905134_56849360_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • JeffreyLandrigan_1489524896438_56849346_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • JessGillies_1489524897534_56849348_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • JimmieJeffers_1489524895256_56849343_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • JohnBrewer_1489524882778_56849332_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • JoseCeja_1489524889848_56849336_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • JosephWood_1489524889874_56850765_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • JoseVillafuerte_1489524902467_56849355_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • KarlLaGrand_1489524893179_56849339_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • LuisMata_1489524897493_56849347_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • MichaelPoland_1489524900923_56849353_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • PatrickPoland_1489524902533_56849356_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • RAndyGreenawalt_1489524888864_56850764_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • RichardBible_1489524884555_56849333_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • RichardStokley_1489524887711_56850763_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • RobertComer_1489524899577_56849352_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • RobertJones_1489524899410_56849351_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • RobertMoorman_1489524896415_56849345_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • RobertTowery_1489524894256_56849342_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • RobertVickers_1489524890886_56850248_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • Samuel Lopez.jpg
  • Thomas Kemp.jpg
  • Thomas West.jpg
  • WalterLaGrand_1489524904005_56849358_ver1.0_900_675.jpg
  • WilliamWoratzeck_1489524898482_56849349_ver1.0_900_675.jpg

Share

Since 1992, Arizona has executed 37 inmates. Their last meal requests have ranged from two cookies to steak and pounds of shrimp...AZDOC
Anthony Chaney, executed 2/16/2000
Last meal: 2 eggs over easy, 4 slices of bacon, coffee, 1 pint vanilla ice cream, 1 can of peaches and strawberry jamAZDOC
Arthur Ross, executed 4/29/1998
Last meal: 3 Grilled cheese & fried egg sandwiches, Macaroni & cheese (lots) Pint of mint chocolate chip ice cream, 2 cans of PepsiAZDOC
Daniel Cook, executed 8/8/2012
Last meal: Eggplant lasagna, Garlic cheese mashed potatoes, Roasted brussel sprouts, Broiled asparagus, Ice cream, Root beer AZDOC
Daren Bolton, executed 6/19/1996
Last meal: None SpecifiedAZDOC
Derrick Gerlaugh, executed 2/3/1999
Last meal: New York steak cooked medium rare, Worcestershire sauce, 2 eggs, 8 strips bacon, 2 slices bread toasted w/butter, ½ pint peppermint ice cream, 16 ounces apple juiceAZDOC
Donald Beaty, executed 5/25/2011
Last meal: 1 small shredded beef chimichanga - 5 oz Salsa -1 oz Sour cream - 1 oz Guacamole - 1 oz Double cheeseburger with sesame bun - 6 oz French Fries - 4 oz 1 slice red onion 2 slice tomato 5 pickle chips 1 lettuce leaf Mustard - 1 oz Mayonaise - 1 oz 14 oz Haagen Dazs Rocky Road Ice Cream 2 - 20 oz Diet PepsiAZDOC
Donald Harding, executed 4/6/1992
Last meal: Several Fried Eggs, Several Strips of Bacon, Toast with Butter and Honey, and Orange JuiceAZDOC
Don Miller, executed 11/8/2000
Last meal: 2 guacamole tostadas; 2 tacos; 1 strawberry malt; 1 Dr. pepper; 1 lemon meringue pie; 5 whole jalapenos; 1 lemon, 1 lime; 1 qt strawberry ice creamAZDOC
Douglas Gretzler, executed 6/3/1998
Last meal: 6 Fried eggs (over easy), 4 Strips of bacon (chewy), 2 Slices of white bread toast (buttered), 1 Cup of real coffee, 2 Classic cokes (over ice)AZDOC
Edward Schad, executed 10/9/2013
Last meal: Meatball sandwich, French fries, Corn on-the-cob, Cranberry sauce, Apple pie, Vanilla shakeAZDOC
Eric King, executed 3/29/2011
Last meal: 6 oz Fried Catfish 1/2 cup collard greens 1/2 cup candied yams 2 small portions cornbread 1 wedge chocolate cake with chocolate frosting 1 small whole tomato 1 medium sized pink grapefruit 2 20 ounce bottles of Creme Soda
AZDOC
Ignacio Ortiz, executed 10/27/1999
Last meal: 2 Fried eggs, 4 oz. Pace hot sauce; 4 strips bacon; 1 12oz sirloin steak; 10oz french fries; 3oz ketchup; 1 pint vanilla ice cream; 1 pint milk; 1 cup hot coffeeAZDOC
James Clark, executed 4/14/1993
Last meal: Porter House Steak (medium rare), 2 lbs of Large Shrimp and sauce, A-1 Steak Sauce, Baked Potato with sour cream, cole slaw, Banana Cream Pie, Rice Pudding with Raisins, 2 Dinner rolls with butter, and a Strawberry milkshakeAZDOC
Jeffrey Landrigan, executed 10/26/2010
Last meal: Steak, Fried okra, French fries, Strawberry shake, Dr. PepperAZDOC
Jess Gillies, executed 1/13/199
Last meal: New York steak cooked rare, 1 ½ cups of sliced mushrooms, 2 eggs, 10 strips of bacon, 2 slices wheat toast w/butter, 3 tablespoons strawberry preserves, 8 ounces milk, 8 ounces apple juice, 32 ounces chocolate milkshakeAZDOC
Jimmie Jeffers, executed 9/13/1995
Last meal: 10 ounce steak, peas, rolls with butter, 1 baked potato with shredded Cheddar cheese, strawberry pie with whipped cream, large chocolate maltAZDOC
John Brewer, executed 3/3/1993
Last meal: 3 Grilled Pork Chops with gravy, 1/4 lb. Bacon, 6 Fried Shrimp, Beef Rice-a-Roni, 2-3 slices French Bread with butter, Applesauce, 2 cans Canada Dry Ginger Ale with ice, 1 slice Coconut Cream Pie, 1 pint orange juice, 1 can Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers, 1 can Pear halves with syrup, Maxwell House Coffee with cream and sugar.
AZDOC
Jose Ceja, executed 1/21/1998
Last meal: 2 Red Chili Beef Burritos, 2 Cans Coke Classic, 1 slice Cherry PieAZDOC
Joseph Wood, executed 7/23/2014
Last meal: 2 cookiesAZDOC
Jose Villafuerte, executed 4/22/1998
Last meal: 1 Broiled Chicken, 9 Corn Tortillas, 2 Tomatoes,1 Can of Jalapenos, 2 Cans of Pepsi, 1 plate of rice (4 oz)AZDOC
Karl Lagrand, executed 2/24/1999
Last meal: Two Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato sandwiches on white bread, Mayonnaise, 4 fried eggs, over-easy, Medium portion of hash-brown potatoes, 2 breakfast rolls, small portion of strawberry jelly. One half pint of pineapple sherbet ice cream, one 22 ounce of hot coffee, black, one medium slice of German chocolate cake with coconut-caramel icing, one 12 ounce cup of cold milkAZDOC
Luis Mata, executed 8/22/1996
Last meal: 2 Beef burritos, 2 Pork chops, French Fries (big order), Jalapenos (a few)AZDOC
Michael Poland, executed 6/16/1999
Last meal: 3 Fried eggs, sunny side up; 4 Slices of bacon; 1 order of hash brown potatoes: 2 slices of whole wheat toast, with two pats of real butter; 2 individual serving size boxes of Raisin Bran cereal; 2 cartons of milk; 2 cups of Tasters Choice coffeeAZDOC
Patrick Poland, executed 3/15/2000
Last meal: No Last Meal RequestAZDOC
Randy Greenawalt, executed 1/23/1997
Last meal: Cheeseburger, Fries, Coffee with milkAZDOC
Richard Bible, executed 6/30/2011
Last meal: 4 eggs fried over easy with melted cheese on top, cup of country gravy with sausage, hash browns, 7 biscuits with grape jelly and peanut butter, 20 oz bottle of chocolate milkAZDOC
Richard Stokley, executed 12/5/2012
Last meal: Porterhouse steak, French fries, Fried okra, Salad with blue cheese dressing, Wedge of cheddar cheese, Biscuits, One apple, One Peach, One Banana, Cream Soda, Chocolate ice creamAZDOC
Robert Comer, executed 5/22/2007
Last meal: Fried Okra 4 Buns Butter (lots) Salt (lots) Banana Bread (2 slices)AZDOC
Robert Jones, executed 10/23/2013
Last meal: Beef patty, Mashed potatoes with brown gravy, Carrots, Two slices of wheat bread, Slice of glazed cake, Powdered juice drinkAZDOC
Robert Moorman, executed 2/29/2012
Last meal: 1 - double hamburger (2 – ¼ pound patties) with 2 slices onion, 3 leaves lettuce, 3 slices tomato - prepared "medium" 1 – bun 6 ounces French fries with 4 ounces of ketchup 2 – 3 ounce ground beef burritos 2 – 14 ounce containers rocky road ice cream 3 – RC colasAZDOC
Robert Towery, executed 3/8/2012
Last meal: Porterhouse steak, Sauteed mushrooms, Baked potato with butter and sour cream, Steamed asparagus, Clam chowder, Pepsi, Milk, Apple pie with vanilla ice creamAZDOC
Robert Vickers, executed 5/5/1999
Last meal: Green Chili Burros - burritos with barbecued steak, french fries and ketchup, vanilla ice cream, cream soda, cigaretteAZDOC
Samuel Lopez, executed 6/27/2012
Last meal: Red chile burrito con carne, Green chile burrito con carne, Spanish rice, A jalepeño, An avocado, Cottage cheese, French fries, 20-ounce Coke, Vanilla ice cream, Chopped pineappleAZDOC
Thomas Kemp, executed 4/25/2012
Last meal: Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries, Root Beer Soda, 1 Piece Boysenberry Pie with Strawberry Ice CreamAZDOC
Thomas West, executed 7/19/2011
Last meal: Declined last mealAZDOC
Walter Lagrand, executed 3/3/1999
Last meal: Six fried eggs, cooked over-easy, 16 strips of bacon, one large portion of hash-browns, one pint of pineapple sherbet ice cream, one "breakfast steak" well done. One 16 ounce cup filled with ice, one 7UP, 1 Dr. Pepper, 1 Coke, one portion of hot sauce, one cup of coffee, two packets of sugar and four Rolaids tablets.AZDOC
William Woratzeck, executed 6/25/1997
Last meal: 16 oz Top Sirloin Steak (Medium Rare), French Fries, Onion Rings, 1 Dozen Deep fried Butterfly Shrimp, 1 Whole Cherry Cheesecake, 1 Case Pepsi Cola, 1 Pot of CoffeeAZDOC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next