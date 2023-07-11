Phoenix Sky Harbor to receive $20 million for solar parking structures

PHOENIX — Arizona will receive more than $20 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help achieve a net-zero emissions goal.

The funds are part of a $268 million grant, $92 million of which will go to 21 different airports for things like solar panels, electric buses, charging stations and electrification studies.

The investments are provided to help airports reach President Joe Biden's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We need to help airports transition their operations as quickly as possible to renewable power. Our investments keeps us on track for the net-zero goal,” said Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E., Associate Administrator for Airports.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive $20 million to design and construct solar parking structures. Additionally, Prescott Regional Airport will receive $243,000 to develop a plan to safely transition to unleaded fuel.

The United States' Aviation Climate Action Plan, to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector by 2050 has been a work in progress. To help achieve this goal, the FAA has awarded:



$100 million to research and scale fuel-saving technologies and noise reductions;

$327 million to electrify airport gate equipment and vehicles; and

$35 million for universities to help build sustainable aviation fuel supply chains and develop new software capability to reduce fuel burn and taxi time.

View the complete list of grants being announced here.