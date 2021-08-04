Watch
Phoenix school district says suit over mask mandate is moot

WCPO Staff
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 15:38:24-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix school district wants a lawsuit over its COVID-19 mask mandate, which could be a test case for other districts, dismissed.

Attorneys for Phoenix Union High School District argued Wednesday at a preliminary hearing that a state law banning such policy isn't in effect yet.

They say the legislation that includes the ban doesn't take effect until Sept. 29.

A biology teacher filed a lawsuit this week asking for a temporary restraining order on the measure, calling it unlawful. Both sides will give full arguments next week.

Since Phoenix Union's decision, four more school districts have also gone against the law, including Tucson's largest district.

